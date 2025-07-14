Lara Trump Totally Counters Trump Admin Message On Epstein, Vows There Will Be ‘More Transparency’ On DOJ Files

Lara Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, told MAGA influencer Benny Johnson on Monday that she believes the Trump administration will offer more “transparency” soon on the so-called “Epstein Files.”

“What would be your advice, given this back and forth? We’re just coming off of Turning Point here in Tampa. This was the topic of conversation. What would your advice be in order to take the temperature down on this issue from within the administration?” Johnson asked the Fox News host — referring to the ongoing backlash within the MAGA world that the DOJ said Jeffrey Epstein’s client list does not exist.

“Well, I do think that there needs to be more transparency on this. And I think that that will happen. I mean, look, I don’t know what truly exists there, but I know that this is something that’s important to the president as well,” Lara Trump replied, adding:

He does want transparency on all these fronts that everything we’re talking about, because it’s frustrated him as well. He sat for four years like the rest of us did and saw lie after lie, our country just being sent down the wrong path. And it was really frightening, very upsetting to a lot of people to see. And I would actually say over the past 10 years, we’ve all kind of endured this. Prior to that, it was probably happening, Benny, but we just weren’t as aware of it. It wasn’t until Donald Trump came down that golden escalator that he just kind of blew the doors off of everything and people started to wake up and realize, “Wait a minute, things are not as they have always been presented to us.”

Lara Trump’s statement appeared to contradict the wishes of the president, who over the weekend urged his supporters to “not waste Time and Energy on Jeffrey Epstein, somebody that nobody cares about.”

But the president’s daughter-in-law seemingly countered that message — acknowledging vast interest in Epstein among the president’s base, and insisting that there’s more information coming. The joint FBI-DOJ memo, which kicked off the wave of ongoing backlash, explicitly stated that after the Trump administration’s review, “it is the determination of the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation that no further disclosure would be appropriate or warranted.”

“And I do believe that you will see that [transparency]. Now, as it relates to the president, I know that this is probably not his number one thing he’s focused on. He’s focused on a lot of other important things. We’ve got this big announcement with Russia going on. I think as we’re speaking right now at the White House, we have, you know, a Middle East—we’re trying to get peace over there,” she continued, adding:

We’re trying to make sure that Iran’s nuclear arsenal is obviously completely decimated. We want to make sure everything is on the right track for this country. Fortunately, you see no border crossings in the last month. Zero, by the way. I think that’s incredible. And no one’s talking about that enough. Zero illegal border crossings in the month of June. Amazing how that’s all gone. So I don’t know that this was top of mind for him, but he hears all the noise and he hears of the consternation out there. And I think he’s gonna want to set things right as well. So I believe that there will probably be more coming on this, and I believe anything that they are able to release that doesn’t damage any witnesses or anyone underage or anything like that, I believe they’ll probably try to get out sooner rather than later, because they hear it and they understand it. So hopefully we see that happen sooner or later. And I guess that would be my advice. To everybody out there who’s all worked up about it, there’s no great plot to keep this information away that I’m aware of. I do just believe that maybe it’s been slow-rolled for reasons that hopefully we understand down the line. And I think we’re probably gonna get more transparency on it very soon.

