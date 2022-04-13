Controversial Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert (R-CO) received some bad news for her reelection bid as veteran Republican state lawmaker Don Coram successfully petitioned his way onto the primary ballot this June.

Colorado state election officials announced Tuesday that Coram made the ballot after reviewing the 2,000 signatures he submitted last month to try and knock Boebert out of Congress. Coram’s campaign released a statement saying he would work to deliver results for Colorado’s 3rd District and slammed Boebert’s “embarrassing juvenile antics on the national stage.”

Coram is a long-time member of the Colorado state legislature, most recently serving in the Colorado Senate representing District 6. Coram and Boebert immediately exchanged barbs upon the announcement he would be Boebert’s sole primary challenger on June 28th.

“Don Coram is a corrupt liberal who buddies up to Democrats every chance he gets,” her campaign charged, according to the Denver Gazzette. “Corrupt Coram will be soundly defeated in the Republican primary because Congresswoman Lauren Boebert is the only conservative in this race.”

Coram hit back saying, “I look forward to setting the record straight on the lies Lauren Boebert and her supporters have peddled. I will make the case to primary voters as to why I am the most qualified candidate to represent them and their families.”

“Enough is enough! Let’s make Lauren’s first term in Congress her last,” Coram added.

Boebert, who was first elected to Congress in 2020 after a surprise primary win over 5-term Rep. Scott Tipton (R-CO), has grabbed many headlines during her short time in Congress for her outlandish behavior. Boebert is a close ally of former President Donald Trump and a fierce critic of the left.

