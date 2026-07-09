Former Maine Democratic candidate Graham Platner has not formally filed his withdrawal with the state’s Secretary of State — and is reportedly waiting until the drop-dead deadline to do so.

In a video posted to social media on Wednesday evening, Platner announced the suspension of his campaign, though he vehemently maintained his innocence against the “all false” sexual assault allegations that have been made against him. Platner said he intends to file paperwork to formalize his withdrawal but did not specify a timeline.

The accusations include a harrowing account by Jenny Racicot, a 41-year-old Maine resident who had an on-again, off-again relationship with Platner for two years. She told Politico that Platner entered her home in late 2021, uninvited, while “deeply intoxicated” and “forced himself on her while she repeatedly told him to stop.” After the assault, she said she cut ties with him and informed him “the encounter was not consensual.”

According to The Hill, an unnamed source alleges Platner privately told staff that he’ll file the formal paperwork to drop out of the Senate race on Monday.

The deadline, under Maine law, by which he must formally exit the race is 5 p.m. ET on Monday, July 13. Platner’s delay is likely to cause increased angst among Maine Democrats as the deadline is in place to allow the party to select a new nominee by July 27.

The highly contested race could determine control of the Senate as Maine Democrats strive to unseat Sen. Susan Collins (R).

On Wednesday, the party announced it will hold a “nominating convention” to name a replacement candidate and said “that Platner will not have a role,” according to CBS News.

NBC News’ Frank Thorp V took to X on Thursday morning to report that Platner had not yet filed his withdrawal with Maine’s Secretary of State.

I'm told no official withdrawal notice has been received from Graham Platner. He needs to formally withdraw to the Maine elections office in writing with a signature. Deadline is 5pm on Monday, July 13th. — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 9, 2026

Maine’s Secretary of State Shenna Bellows announced her candidacy for U.S. Senate in a post to X on Thursday, writing:

The people of Maine have been building a movement that deserves to continue all the way to November when we beat Susan Collins. After serious consideration, I am announcing my campaign for United States Senate, because I believe that together we can unify Democrats in Maine at this difficult time, and forge ahead with a campaign that fights for working people, stands up for a broken system that’s working against us, and defeats Susan Collins.

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