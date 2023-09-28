As the first impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden got underway Thursday, Fox News contributor and Democratic strategist Leslie Marshall said she did not believe former President Donald Trump should have been impeached.

“The left seems to want paint the right in this particular instance as people who just don’t have the votes to do anything at this point,” anchor Harris Faulkner said.

“Pretty much déjà vu, ’cause the right said the same about the left,” Marshall added. “And I want to go on the record as I did years ago: I didn’t think we should have impeached Donald Trump. I said that at the time, I said that to my party.”

“I remember you said that at the time,” Faulkner added.

Marshall went on to argue that Trump should not have been impeached because impeachment should be reserved for “abuse of power.”

“I did not think that was a good idea. And the reason for it is, our Constitution, which is a wonderful document. The way I understand it, is Richard Nixon, had he not resigned, should have been impeached. Bill Clinton should have been impeached.

“Because the way I understand and read the Constitution, and the way that I believe, and a lot of people that analyze the Constitution believe, our founding forefathers meant for it to be, was abuse of power while the person is president of the United States.”

It’s unclear whether Marshall is referring to the first or second impeachment of Trump. In the first, Trump was accused of withholding vital aid from Ukraine in an effort to extort the country into releasing dirt on Joe Biden, his political opponent. The second impeachment accused Trump of inciting the Jan. 6 riot in which a horde of his supporters ransacked the U.S. Capitol and beat police in an effort to overturn the 2020 election.

It’s also unclear what Marshall means when she says the Trump impeachments were a bad idea. In 2019, Marshall argued in a Fox News op-ed that there was “overwhelming evidence of impeachable conduct” against Trump. In 2021, when Trump was on trial for his second impeachment, she wrote another op-ed for Fox News insisting the impeachment process should go on — even though Trump was out of office.

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com