Lindsey Graham Says ‘Pray’ For Kurds ‘Shamelessly Abandoned’ By Trump as Airstrikes Begin

Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) issued some unusually-harsh criticism of President Donald Trump as Turkey began their offensive campaign in Northern Syria on Wednesday.

Ever since Trump approved the Turkish government’s plan and moved to withdraw aid from Kurdish forces in the region, Graham has been among the Republican voices who’ve criticized the president for deserting America’s allies. Graham railed against Trump’s decision in an interview with Axios last night, and now that the Turkish military has started bombing Kurdish-held areas in Syria, Graham released a Twitter thread lamenting that they’ve been “shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration.”

“If media reports are accurate and Turkey has entered northern Syria — a disaster is in the making,” Graham tweeted. “Pray for our Kurdish allies who have been shamelessly abandoned by the Trump Administration. This move ensures the reemergence of ISIS. [I] Will lead effort in Congress to make Erdogan pay a heavy price. I urge President Trump to change course while there is still time by going back to the safe zone concept that was working.”

