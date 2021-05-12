House Republicans gathered on Wednesday morning for a private vote to remove Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) as chair of the conference over her criticism of former President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election.

Before members voted on the motion to remove Cheney from her leadership post, the once powerful Republican mainstay mounted one final defense. While the meeting was private, Cheney’s comments were leaked to a gazillion reporters who plastered them all over Twitter.

“We cannot let the former president drag us backward and make us complicit in his efforts to unravel our democracy,” Cheney reportedly said. “Down that path lies our destruction, and potentially the destruction of our country.”

“If you want leaders who will enable and spread his destructive lies, I’m not your person, you have plenty of others to choose from. That will be their legacy,” she continued.

“But I promise you this, after today, I will be leading the fight to restore our party and our nation to conservative principles, to defeating socialism, to defending our republic, to making the GOP worthy again of being the party of Lincoln.”

According to Politico’s Melanie Zanona, Cheney was booed by her colleagues for her anti-Trump comments.

Cheney then said a prayer. Rep. Virginia Foxx (R-NC) put forward the motion to remove her. She was removed from her post by a voice vote.

