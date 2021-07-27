Rep. Liz Cheney believes that her fellow Republican member of Congress, Rep. Jim Jordan, “may well be a material witness” to the investigation into the Capitol attack on January 6th.

Cheney is, of course, the ranking Republican member of the Congressional committee who has been at political odds with former President Donald Trump and the majority of Republican members of Congress who have been opposed to a nonpartisan commission looking into the attack on January 6th. She appeared on Good Morning America Tuesday, before the hearings began, and was interviewed by anchor George Stephanopoulos.

“Congressman Jim Jordan was McCarthy’s pick for this committee and this new book, I Alone Can Fix It, reports about an encounter you had with him on January 6th. You told him ‘get away from me, you did this,'” the GMA anchor set-up. “What do you mean by that and do you think he should be called to testify?”

“I think that Congressman Jordan may well be a material witness,” she replied. “He’s somebody who was involved in a number of meetings in the lead-up to what happened on January 6th, involved in planning for January 6th, certainly for the objections that day as he said publicly, so he may well be a material witness.”

“We will on this committee follow the facts wherever they go and get to the bottom of it and, George, we’ll do it in a nonpartisan way which is absolutely crucial for the future of the nation,” she added.

Stephanopoulos then pivoted to House MinorityLeader Keven McCarthy noting his phone calls with President Trump on that day. “Are Leader McCarthy and former President Trump material witnesses as well?” he asked.

“The American people, as I said, deserve to know what happened every minute of that day,” she replied. “They deserve to know about every phone call that was made in and out of the White House, every meeting, every discussion that was had that day in the white house as the capitol building was under attack and so the committee will go wherever it needs to go to get to the facts.”

