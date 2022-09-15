Majority of Texas Voters Back Abbott Busing Migrants to Democrat-Controlled Cities: New Poll Finds

A new poll published this week from the Texas Politics Project at the University of Texas found that a majority of Texas voters support Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) busing migrants who have entered his state across the southern border to Democrat-controlled cities like New York, Chicago and Washington, DC.

While critics have decried the move as a political stunt using human beings, often children, as props, 52 percent of voters in Texas support the policy – despite its hefty price tag.

Republicans polled support the move with a whopping 80 percent approval, with some 62 percent of GOP voters offering their “strong support.”

Sixty-two percent of Texas Democrats oppose the policy, while 22 percent support it.

The poll also found Abbott leading his Democratic challenger, Beto O’Rourke, in November’s general election 45 to 40 percent.

“The poll surveyed 1200 self-declared registered voters using the internet August 28-September 6 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.83%,” noted the University of Texas on methodology.

Abbott’s move of busing migrants to “blue” parts of the country has set of a cascade of copycats in the country with Florida’s Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) sending migrants on Wednesday to Martha’s Vineyard.

“Yes, Florida can confirm the two planes with illegal immigrants that arrived in Martha’s Vineyard today were part of the state’s relocation program to transport illegal immigrants to sanctuary destinations,” DeSantis Communications Director Taryn Fenske told Fox News Digital.

New York City, earlier in the week, made headlines for its program helping to pay for tickets to send migrants sent there from Texas to their preferred destination – namely Florida.

New York City Commissioner of Immigration Affairs Manuel Castro told local media on Wednesday, “Many want to go to places like Florida where the largest community of Venezuelans live.”

“We’re helping them get to their actual final destination,” Castro says. “We’re doing our best.”

