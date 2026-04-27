Michael Glantz, the man who went viral for casually eating his salad amid the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, revealed that he did not duck for cover as he has a “bad back” and is a “hygiene freak.”

Glantz, a “super-agent” with the Creative Artists Agency, has been trending as “#saladman” on social media. Commenters appear wowed by the contrast of those seeking cover under the tables around Glantz while he looks unfazed, eating, in the clip, which was filmed amid the third assassination attempt on President Donald Trump Saturday night.

In an interview with The New York Times, Glantz explained that he “wasn’t scared” and “wanted to watch” the scene unfold.

“I’m a New Yorker,” he said. “We live with sirens and activity happening all the time. I wasn’t scared. There are hundreds of Secret Service agents hurtling themselves over tables and chairs, and I wanted to watch.”

He also told WHCInsider Editor Tammy Haddad that he “didn’t want to miss the show” while everybody was “down on the floor.”

“Two other reasons I wouldn’t do it: One, I have a bad back,” he told Haddad. “I couldn’t get down on the floor. Two, I’m a hygiene freak. There’s no way I’m putting my tux on that dirty floor. So, it wasn’t going to happen. I was watching the show. Didn’t want to miss anything.

Glantz shared with TMZ that he is happy people can find levity from the clip, though he finds it “silly” how viral it has gotten, after this “horrific moment” unfolded.

The clip has amused News Correspondents, too, on both sides of the political aisle.

On Monday, Fox News contributor Raymond Arroyo said he “loves” that Glantz was “quietly eating his burrata salad.”

Meanwhile, clearly amused, CNN’s Kasie Hunt shared the footage, revealing that she was among those “down on the floor” and “not calmly eating burrata salad,” but “I guess, hats off to Michael.”

Watch above via CNN.

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