Cole Tomas Allen is facing life in prison after he was told he is facing three counts for his attempted shooting spree at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner last weekend, including two federal gun crimes and one count for attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump.

The 31-year-old suspect donned a neon blue jumpsuit while making his first appearance inside federal court in Washington, D.C. on Monday.

New York Times court reporter Zach Montague reported from the courthouse:

Jocelyn Valentine, a federal prosecutor, told Magistrate Judge Sharbaugh that Mr. Allen came to Washington with a pump-action shotgun, a pistol and three knives, all with the intent of carrying out a political assassination. The court has set a hearing for Thursday morning to determine whether Mr. Allen will be kept in detention. Mr. Allen did not enter a plea through his lawyer Tezira Abe.

Fox News correspondent David Spunt reported Allen is also facing a count of transporting a firearm across state lines, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine; the third count is for discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, which carries a mandatory 10 year sentence.

Spunt noted this was not an official arraignment but just an initial appearance for Allen. He also reported the California native has two public defense attorneys.

U.S. attorney for D.C. Jeanine Pirro watched the proceedings from inside the courtroom, Montague reported. He added Allen “appeared calm” and was “nodding to acknowledge instructions and quietly answering prompts form the judge.”

The attempted assassination happened at the Washington Hilton on Saturday evening, just minutes after the annual event started. President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance, and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt were among those who were rushed off stage when shots were fired in the lobby.

Trump told 60 Minutes correspondent Norah O’Donnell on Sunday he “wasn’t worried” during the frenzied moment shots started firing.

“I wasn’t worried. I understand life,” Trump said matter-of-factly. “We live in a crazy world.”

The president later told her he wasn’t as worked up as you’d expect during the shooting because, “I have been through this a couple of times.”

Trump was obviously referring to the previous assassination attempts against him, including the 2024 attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania where a bullet hit his ear before killing firefighter Corey Comperatore.

Attorney General Todd Blanche and FBI Director Kash Patel are expected to share more details at a press conference at 3:00 p.m. ET.

Watch Spunt’s report above.

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