Former Trump administration official Katie Miller blamed the White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting on California Governor Gavin Newsom (D), who took to social media to slam her “absurd statement” and “finger-pointing.”

In an interview with Fox News’s Laura Ingraham on Monday night, Miller detailed her experience at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner as she said her husband, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Policy Stephen Miller, protected her and their unborn child, shooting down false reports he used her as a “human shield.”

Amid her praise for her husband, Miller seized the opportunity to slam Newsom, making the correlation between the shooter and California native Cole Tomas Allen and the California governor:

First and foremost, my husband did a phenomenal job. Anyone who wants to say otherwise doesn’t know what they’re talking about. So, what happened is, the reporter next to me pulled me to the floor. I look at my husband, who’s still just sitting in his seat, eating his salad. And another person says to Stephen, I think you should be on the floor. Stephen looks around, sees everyone else is down so he, too, gets on the floor. Then at that point he puts his body over mine. I’m looking at the president, who still looks calm, cool and collected because as we know he has battle tested not once, not twice, but now three times in the face of an assassin’s bullet. It is crazy as we just saw your intro about the political violence and political rhetoric in this country. It’s no mistake this man hails from the state of California and that of Gavin Newsom who is one of the worst offenders of this violent political rhetoric that we see that sparks this man’s imagination.

Newsom slammed Miller’s claim in a post to X on Monday night, condemning her “absurd statement” and asserting, “Political violence is NEVER acceptable. PERIOD. What Cole Allen did was reprehensible and we’re grateful the President was uninjured.”

He went on to criticize “people like” Miller for amplifying President Donald Trump‘s “dangerous rhetoric.”

“This finger pointing from people like Katie who haven’t just tolerated, but amplified, Trump’s dangerous rhetoric is offensive,” he wrote. “The President has openly celebrated the deaths of his political opponents, called Democrats and immigrants ‘vermin,’ ‘demonic’ and ‘evil’ ‘animals’ who are ‘poisoning the blood of our country.’ He regularly uses violent language, threatens to arrest and jail his political enemies — while describing the attempt to overthrow our democracy on January 6 as a ‘beautiful thing.’ The same folks cheering Trump’s threats don’t get to rewrite the narrative now.”

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