Map Doxxing Supreme Court Justices Taken Down for Violating Google’s ‘Terms of Service’

A map posted by the organization Ruth Sent Us that included the streets of multiple Supreme Court Justices ahead of a planned “walk by” protest has been taken down by Google due to violating their “terms of service and/or policies.”

The map, which has kicked up plenty of controversy, included the approximate locations of the homes of Supreme Court Justices Clarence Thomas, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch, Samuel Alito, Brett Kavanaugh, and John Roberts and came in response to the leaked draft opinion published by Politico this week suggesting Roe v. Wade could soon be overturned.

The map appears to have been locked by Google at approximately 5 p.m. EST on Friday. No exact addresses had been given on the initial map, but two did appear when users clicked on a directions icon that pops up after hovering over a specific judge’s name. It is unknown if the exact addresses were correct, but street numbers did appear to be given.

The group, Ruth Sent Us, had defended the apparent doxxing this week, saying they did not post exact addresses they were sure only to pin the streets they live on for the planned protest of the “extremist justices.”

When “informed” by Pluribus editor Jeryl Bier on Friday that exact addresses did in fact pop up, Ruth Sent Us provided no response, as of this writing.

I informed @RuthSentUs over an hour ago via DM that their map generates precise house number addresses for two Supreme Court Justices. The DM I sent is below with the names and address redacted for obvious reasons. I have not heard back and the map has not been changed. pic.twitter.com/FbOy92uxf2 — Jeryl Bier (@JerylBier) May 6, 2022

