Marjorie Taylor Greene Argues That ‘Impeding Law Enforcement’ Can Lead to ‘Terrible Tragedies’ Like Renee Good Shooting

Former Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene on Tuesday said that “impeding law enforcement” can result in incidents like the shooting of Renee Good.

Good, 37, was shot and killed by an ICE agent last week after she used her car to block a road in Minneapolis, Minnesota. When agents descended on the car and attempted to open the driver’s side door, Good tried to flee the scene and drove toward an agent. That agent, later identified as Jonathan Ross, shot at Good multiple times at point-blank range as she drove past him. She later died from her injuries.

The incident quickly became a political flashpoint. Supporters of Ross have argued that he acted in self-defense and that Good tried to ram him with her car. Critics, on the other hand, have accused Ross of murder and argued his use of force was excessive.

During a Tuesday morning appearance on CNN, Greene implied that the situation could have been prevented had Good not gotten in the agents’ way.

“It’s a situation that just shouldn’t have occurred,” Greene said. “I’m certainly no ballistics expert, and I’m not an expert on law enforcement conduct, so I have a difficult time judging that scenario. However, there is a woman that is dead today, and I think that’s extremely sad; but I will say any time you engage in activities that put yourself in a dangerous situation where you’re impeding law enforcement, these terrible tragedies can occur.”

Greene went on to add that she’s a “big proponent of peaceful protest,” but advised demonstrators to “do it in such a way where your life is not in danger.”

