‘They Were Trying to Stop an Arrest’: CNN Details How Protesters Are ‘Physically’ Interfering With ICE in Minneapolis

CNN senior national correspondent Ryan Young walked viewers through a “chaotic” scene in Minneapolis on Tuesday morning where “incensed” Anti-ICE protesters “physically” tried to interrupt an operation.

He joined The Situation Room, where co-host Pamela Brown asked him “How officials are responding to this inflammatory rhetoric coming from” President Donald Trump.

She asked the question shortly after Trump vowed Minnesota’s day of “RECKONING & RETRIBUTION” was coming amid the anti-ICE protests that have followed the shooting of protester Renee Good last week. The president said the ICE “patriots” were only trying to remove dangerous illegal immigrants, but were being stymied by “anarchists and professional agitators.”

Young reported local officials have been “really strong” in their opposition to Trump and pointed to to the “federal invasion” lawsuit filed by Minnesota on Monday.

He then recapped a wild scene that had just unfolded in a residential area.

“This is just where ICE and a lot of the Border Patrol agents just were,” Young told viewers as he walked and talked. “All these neighbors that you see here were using their whistles and they were blowing and they were trying to stop an arrest.”

As Young talked, CNN rolled footage of protesters confronting agents and yelling at them. Young said many protesters were “crying, yelling, and screaming” and that emotions were “extremely high” because the agents were only a few blocks away from where Good was shot.

One protester in a a rainbow beanie could be seen flipping the middle finger to officers.

Young said he saw people running through nearby alleys “trying to escape being captured” by ICE. He then said some protesters physically clashed with agents.

“This was a chaotic scene, it lasted for over 20 minutes,” he said. “There were flash bangs used, there were pepper balls sprayed into the crowd, there were tear gas agents deployed, and we saw people physically trying to get in the way of some of these arrests that were being made.”

Young said the CNN crew had to retreat at one point because the situation was so unruly. He said it got “so chaotic” that ICE agents were “accidentally spraying each other” with tear gas.

He said there were three people detained, but he is not sure for what. Young reported many of the civilians were yelling “ICE get out of our city” at the hundreds of agents on the ground.

DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin on Tuesday said Minnesota leaders like Gov. Tim Walz (D) “refuse” to cooperate with federal authorities; she said the state has ignored immigration detainers and allowed around 470 illegal aliens to leave custody.

