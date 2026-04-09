Trump Seethes at Murdoch-Owned Wall Street Journal: ‘One of the Worst’

President Donald Trump railed against The Wall Street Journal on Thursday, calling the paper’s editorial board “one of the worst.”

On Wednesday, the editorial board published an op-ed titled, “Trump Declares Premature Victory in Iran.” It ran a day after the president announced he had reached a two-week ceasefire agreement with the country, which the U.S. had been bombing since Feb. 28. Iran and Pakistan, which mediated the agreement, said the deal included a pause on Israel’s invasion of Lebanon, but the U.S. disputes this. In response to ongoing fighting in Lebanon, Iran is continuing to restrict travel through the Strait of Hormuz by implementing a tolling system.

The Journal editorial board, one of the most hawkish in the mainstream media, struck a skeptical note.

“The unfortunate truth is that Mr. Trump put himself in this position,” the board wrote. “His inconsistent rhetoric on the war—claims of victory amid threats of unleashing ‘Hell’ and an end to Iran’s ‘civilization’—raised global fears and undermined support at home and abroad. The next test for Mr. Trump will be whether he takes his two-week cease-fire deadline seriously. If he does, and Iran plays its usual games, then he really will have to ‘finish the job.'”

The president did not appreciate the editorial. Writing on Truth Social, Trump said:

The Wall Street Journal, one of the worst and most inaccurate “Editorial Boards” in the World, stated that I “declared premature victory in Iran.” Actually, it is a Victory, and there’s nothing “premature” about it! Because of me, IRAN WILL NEVER HAVE A NUCLEAR WEAPON and, very quickly, you’ll see Oil start flowing, with or without the help of Iran and, to me, it makes no difference, either way. The Wall Street Journal will, as usual, live to eat their words. They are always quick to criticize, but never to admit when they’re wrong, which is most of the time! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Trump also took flak from Journal editor-at-large and Fox Business host Gerard Baker, who accused Trump of “fantastical thinking.”

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