Marjorie Taylor Greene Roundly Condemned After Calling for a ‘National Divorce’ on Twitter: ‘The Sedition Caucus’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) set off a firestorm of condemnation on Monday after she tweeted that the U.S. needs a “national divorce.”

“We need a national divorce,” Greene wrote on Twitter, adding:

We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.

Greene, who is known for her bombastic rhetoric and past support for conspiracy theories, first raised the idea of a “national divorce” back in October of 2021. At the time she put a poll on Twitter asking how many of her followers would support the idea, which many critics label a call for secession – which, of course, triggered the Civil War.

In December of 2021, Greene made an implicit call for breaking apart the country. “All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” Greene wrote on Twitter. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”

Greene’s critics, who ranged the Republican governor of Utah to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, pulled no punches in reacting to her latest message — calling her tweet everything from “a danger to the country” to “treasonous.”

Below is a round-up of some of those reactions:

This rhetoric is destructive and wrong and—honestly—evil. We don’t need a divorce, we need marriage counseling. And we need elected leaders that don’t profit by tearing us apart. We can disagree without hate. Healthy conflict was critical to our nation’s founding and survival. pic.twitter.com/HyFgfyjpbf — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) February 20, 2023

You are a danger to the country and you only want to divide us. You are literally calling for secession, which is pretty on brand for traitors like you. https://t.co/aLiStXZsTH — Robert Garcia (@RobertGarcia) February 20, 2023

The dangerous thing about this tweet is not that an individual member of Congress is this radical (there are always at least a few crank members of Congress), it's that she speaks for a very real part of the right. I hear that same sentiment all the time. https://t.co/vdoQWTK8uE — David French (@DavidAFrench) February 20, 2023

The last time some states decided to “separate” from the Union, the Civil War made clear for all time that we are indivisible. We’re all in this together. Advocating for the dissolution of the United States is treasonous and un-American. https://t.co/SEb19d0SDK — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) February 20, 2023

That's called secession, and Southern states already tried that and it caused a civil war that killed 600,000 people. https://t.co/MXtdCmRNpf — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) February 20, 2023

The same as it ever was for these traitors. The reason they hate America is because they hate the idea of equality. https://t.co/hst6iWLn1D — Cenk Uygur (@cenkuygur) February 20, 2023

She’s speaking at CPAC. Prime slot. If you really think we shouldn’t elevate absurdity like this, don’t go to CPAC. Come to the @Principles_1st Summit instead: https://t.co/ogC8R0b5Oj https://t.co/XcH82I1B7s — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) February 20, 2023

I would think that this alone would disqualify a sitting member of Congress from serving on the Committee for Homeland Security. It’s a ludicrous statement. https://t.co/DcDrNfAAsq — Denver Riggleman (@RepRiggleman) February 20, 2023

Most will criticize this tweet, but 9-10 yrs ago, I asked: “Do we need a national divorce?” I don’t know. I do know this: We’re dangerously divided, MAGA is just a symptom, & we need real conversation (marriage therapy) with each other to truly see what we still have in common. https://t.co/Q8iHVekHRq — Joe Walsh (@WalshFreedom) February 20, 2023

The Sedition Caucus not even trying to hide it. https://t.co/i4lGV5Lj5g — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) February 20, 2023

Her state of Georgia voted BLUE for President, Senator and Senator & RED for Governor, so Georgia is BLUE? https://t.co/CPGGp4L4vc — Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) February 20, 2023

Given that Democrats have won the last four statewide federal elections in Georgia, I wonder which red state she’s planning to move to? https://t.co/A7A3GtwJ3c — Tom Bonier (@tbonier) February 20, 2023

You gonna pay the alimony? https://t.co/MFDvLIzJMe — George Conway🌻 (@gtconway3d) February 20, 2023

MTG is one of the most powerful Republicans in congress and she wants to end the union. https://t.co/MuKUi8oNUu — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) February 20, 2023

