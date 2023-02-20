Marjorie Taylor Greene Roundly Condemned After Calling for a ‘National Divorce’ on Twitter: ‘The Sedition Caucus’
Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) set off a firestorm of condemnation on Monday after she tweeted that the U.S. needs a “national divorce.”
“We need a national divorce,” Greene wrote on Twitter, adding:
We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government. Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done.
Greene, who is known for her bombastic rhetoric and past support for conspiracy theories, first raised the idea of a “national divorce” back in October of 2021. At the time she put a poll on Twitter asking how many of her followers would support the idea, which many critics label a call for secession – which, of course, triggered the Civil War.
In December of 2021, Greene made an implicit call for breaking apart the country. “All possible in a National Divorce scenario,” Greene wrote on Twitter. “After Democrat voters and big donors ruin a state like California, you would think it wise to stop them from doing it to another great state like Florida. Brainwashed people that move from CA and NY really need a cooling off period.”
Greene’s critics, who ranged the Republican governor of Utah to MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell, pulled no punches in reacting to her latest message — calling her tweet everything from “a danger to the country” to “treasonous.”
Below is a round-up of some of those reactions:
___
Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com