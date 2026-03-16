Joy Reid Claims America Is Only ‘Marginally Better’ Than Iran: ‘We Have Secret Police’

Former MS NOW host Joy Reid argued that the U.S. was only “marginally” better than the Iranian regime that American forces are currently at war against.

Reid appeared on last Wednesday’s episode of the podcast One54 hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila and comedian Godfrey. During their conversation, Reid claimed that context “was not welcome” in the world of news as it pertains to conflicts involving Arab or South American countries.

“We get told, particularly when it comes to Arabs and Muslims and Africans, that people are just diabolically evil for no reason, right?” Reid said. “That they do things because they hate our freedoms. We were told this about Iraq, that they just hated us for no damn reason at all. So there’s no reason why Iran would hate us. But it turns out there’s a lot of reason why Iran should hate us. We took their freedom and we don’t get told that, and so Americans get fed this false, objective story — particularly about global south countries, Muslim countries, African countries — that makes you believe a false narrative that tries to justify our actions.”

Reid went on to argue that the Iran has had reasons to hate the U.S. for decades, citing the 1953 coup backed by American and British forces. She then claimed that the America and Iran were plagued by similar social issues, adding:

Now, I’m not saying that that regime is not bad, but, by the way, our regime is not good. Our regime has secret police. They have secret police. Our regime is oppressing women, taking away abortion rights, taking away women’s rights in like 26 states — some states where they’re trying to have the death penalty for having an abortion. They also oppress women. They have the highest rate of women who are in STEM careers. We’re kicking women out of the military, out of university. We’re saying that DEI means women can’t be hired for high positions in the sciences. So we’re marginally better. And we’re doing it for Christianity, they’re doing it for Islam, right? So, it’s like we don’t get told those things because it would take away the kind of American exceptionalism narrative that makes it easy to take our people and send them off to die in a war that we have nothing to do with, that we don’t want.

—

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!