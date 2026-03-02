Megyn Kelly GOES OFF on Trump Admin’s Rationale For Iran Attack: ‘Does that Make Any Sense?’

Megyn Kelly went off on the Trump administration on Monday, arguing that the claim Iran was about to launch a preemptive strike against the U.S. is nonsense. Kelly, while hosting her eponymous Sirius XM show, took a swipe at CNN’s Scott Jennings for parroting some of the administration’s talking points on the reasoning behind the attack on Iran over the weekend.

“Does it make any sense to you that Iran was planning preemptive strikes against us and our civilians, knowing full well of the massive military assets we had moved into the region, the aircraft carriers and so on? Obviously, it doesn’t,” Kelly concluded, while saying she would never repeat such a claim – like Jennings did – because she would not “allow them to use me like a fool.”

“The war on Iran has begun. Where it ends, and what’s ahead for the United States, remains unclear… US Central Command, which oversees our military operations in the Middle East, announced early this morning that now four US service members have been killed. That’s up from three yesterday, one service member succumbing to his or her injuries,” Kelly said to begin her monologue on the operation against Iran. She added:

First and foremost, I, Megyn Kelly, am praying for the troops. That’s where my mind immediately went. The guys in the and the gals who have to actually carry out this mission… why again? And put their lives on the line… for whom, again? [Those] are the ones who are on my mind, and I prayed for them mightily yesterday and the day before, and I hope you have and will continue to as well. There are massive divisions over what we’ve done here, and people are going to change their minds over the coming days and weeks, one way or the other. But my own feeling is no one should have to die for a foreign country. I don’t think those four service members died for the United States. I think they died for Iran or for Israel. I understand how this helps Iran perfectly well. I get it. I mean, I hope, long term, we’ll see… But they seem rather jubilant, 80% of the country does not support the Ayatollah. He was a terrible, terrible man. No one is crying that he’s dead, no normal person, but our government’s job is not to look out for Iran or for Israel. It’s to look out for us. And this feels very much to me like it is clearly Israel’s war. Mark Levin wanted it, it’s his war, Ben Shapiro, Lindsey, Graham, Miriam Adelson, that’s obvious. They’re the ones who have been pushing us into this.

As she went on she offered some praise for Tucker Carlson and eventually moved on to jab Jennings, “We saw CNN Scott Jennings, who’s always talking with the administration, parroting this over the weekend, posting on X quote, ‘Senior Trump admin officials telling me that credible Intel indicated Iran planned preemptive missile strikes against US military targets in the region and against civilian targets as well. Failure to act would have resulted in mass US casualties.’”

“Does that make any sense to you? Stop and think about it for a minute. I’m close to this administration in many ways as well, but I don’t allow them to use me like a fool. Does it make any sense to you that Iran was planning preemptive strikes against us and our civilians, knowing full well of the massive military assets we had moved into the region, the aircraft carriers and so on? Obviously, it doesn’t,” she argued.

Watch the clip above via The Megyn Kelly Show.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!