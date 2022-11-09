Marjorie Taylor Greene Slams ‘Lazy, Pathetic, Wimpy’ Republicans Blaming Trump For Midterm Result: ‘He’s Being Politically Persecuted!’

Controversial Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) ripped into her fellow Republicans the morning after the party’s lackluster midterm results and blasted those on the right blaming former President Donald Trump for the Democrat’s stronger-than-expected showing.

“Now, they’re trying to blame President Trump today. And I want to tell you how shortsighted and ridiculous that is, it is pathetic the people that are running out saying it’s his fault. No, that is a lazy, pathetic, wimpy, easy mindset,” Greene said Wednesday on Steve Bannon’s War Room podcast.

“They just want one thing and then they want to carry on without doing the hard work – the real changes in the Republican Party and the way we fight the fight,” Greene continued, adding:

Here’s why it’s not Trump’s fault. Trump has been being politically persecuted for the past few years now, ever since January 6th. He went out and did 30 ‘Save America’ rallies all over the country, he endorsed something like 285 candidates. He held over 50 fundraisers, helped raise over $350 million for all these public tax patients.

Greene, a close ally of Trump, joined the former president on the campaign and trail and has become a major fundraising power within the GOP.

“President Trump, isn’t the problem? President Trump is doing everything he can to help Republicans across the country and help Republicans win while he is being already politically persecuted worse than any human being in our country’s history,” Greene argued, parroting a common talking point from Trump.

“That’s the real truth. People that want to blame Trump, they are lazy. And that’s the problem. We have to do the real work, fix our issues and our party to fix issues in our state elections and all over the country,” she concluded.

