AOC Accuses NY Democratic Party Leaders of Working to ‘Boost GOP,’ Calls Out Election ‘Underperformance’

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (R-NY) blasted her own party’s leadership in New York, accusing them of working to “boost” the GOP.

In a handful of Wednesday tweets as midterm election results were rolling in, Ocasio-Cortez blamed the Democrat Party for what she described as an “underperformance.”

“NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under Cuomo, stuffed with lobbyists, works to boost GOP, and failed to pass a basic state ballot measure to protect NY redistricting, must be accountable,” the congresswoman tweeted in response to a map showing a shift towards Republicans since 2020.

NYS Dem party leadership, which was gutted under Cuomo, stuffed with lobbyists, works to boost GOP, and failed to pass a basic state ballot measure to protect NY redistricting, must be accountable. I called for Jay Jacob’s resignation a year ago and I still hold that position. https://t.co/WM6BJUw4do — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez specifically called New York state Democratic Party chair Jay Jacobs to task.

“After leading the party to a catastrophic ballot measure loss that would’ve saved Dem House seats, the party chair (Jacobs) compared a Black woman Dem nominee to the KKK. He was protected. Last night’s underperformance is a consequence of that decision,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

Jacobs came under fire after a bizarre reference to Ku Klux Klan leader David Duke when asked why the party was not acknowledging the primary victory India Walton. According to Jacobs, if Duke came to New York and ran as a Democrat and won a primary, he is under no obligation to endorse him. This came when he was addressing the question of Walton’s primary.

Jacobs needs to go, Ocasio-Cortez said on Tuesday. She also called for her state party to “better value community leadership and small-d democracy.”

Last night’s NY underperformance is a testament to years of prioritizing calcified machine politics and favoring over performance, strategy, & organizing. To win from here, Jacobs must go and we must recenter the party to better value community leadership and small-d democracy. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) November 9, 2022

Despite Ocasio-Cortez’s concerns about Democrats in New York, Governor Kathy Hochul (D) kept off what would have been a landmark victory by Republican challenger Lee Zeldin. The Associated Press called the election in her favor with over 90 percent of voting precincts reporting. She’s now the first woman to be elected governor in the state, having taking on her role previously after the resignation of Andrew Cuomo.

