Trump Furious at ‘Everyone Who Advised Him to Back Oz’ — Including Melania: Report

Former President Donald Trump does not take losing well, most infamously after his 2020 election defeat, and the toppling of several of his endorsed candidates in the 2022 midterms was no exception. The ex-president is absolutely furious, according to multiple reports, and is lashing out to blame everyone around him — including his wife, Melania Trump.

One anonymous Trump adviser told CNN’s Jim Acosta that the ex-president was “livid” and “screaming at everyone” about the election results. Acosta tweeted that the adviser had also dunked on Trump’s chosen candidates as “all bad.”

The Pennsylvania Senate race seems to be a particularly painful thorn in Trump’s side, with his fellow television celebrity Mehmet Oz (R) falling to Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D). Trump backed Oz over establishment pick Dave McCormick, who many political observers have commented would have had an easier time taking on Fetterman on the issues and wouldn’t have been vulnerable to the carpetbagger accusations the Democrat successfully blasted at Oz, who had lived for years in New Jersey before declaring a Pennsylvania address shortly before the campaign.

The New York Times reporter/Trump whisperer Maggie Haberman described Trump as being “quicker to anger” and “frequently in a state of near-rage about not being president anymore” in her latest article, having to be talked down by his own advisers and family members from officially announcing his 2024 campaign on Monday night, the eve of the midterms.

The current plan has Trump making “a very big announcement” on Nov. 15, but there have reportedly been internal Trumpworld discussions about possibly delaying that move. The adviser who spilled the tea to Acosta viewed a delay as unlikely because “it’s too humiliating to delay,” but there were still a lot of unknowns.

Haberman followed up her reporting with several tweets late Wednesday morning, noting there were people in his inner circle “pushing Trump to reschedule his announcement…but it’s risky and would be acknowledging he’s wounded” by the midterm results.

She also pointed out one very noteworthy target for Trump’s fury over the collapse of the Oz campaign: Melania Trump.

“Trump is indeed furious this morning,” tweeted Haberman, “particularly about Mehmet Oz, and is blaming everyone who advised him to back Oz — including his wife, describing it as not her best decision, according to people close to him.”

Worth remembering that Trump is a grown man who endorsed Oz over the objection of some of the people closest to him, and instead went beyond just endorsing and attacked Dave McCormick from the stage at a rally. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 9, 2022

