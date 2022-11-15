Mark Levin Smacks Down Matt Gaetz, Dares Him to Challenge McCarthy for Speaker: ‘See How Many Votes You Get’

Fox News host Mark Levin pulled no punches on Tuesday morning in swatting down comments from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who spent much of Monday attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and pouring cold water on his bid to become House speaker.

“Hey Flash, Jim Jordan said on my show he won’t run for speaker and is backing McCarthy. You’re misleading people,” Levin tweeted with a link to an article reporting that Gaetz is boosting Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) for the job.

“Why don’t you run for speaker and we’ll see how many votes you get,” Levin added, challenging Gaetz to put some actions behind his loud words.

“I’m not voting for Kevin McCarthy. I’m not voting for him tomorrow. I’m not voting for him on the floor. And I am certain that there is a critical mass of people who hold my precise view. And so the sooner we can sort of dispense with the notion that Kevin is going to be speaker, then we can get to the important work,” Gaetz declared Monday on Charlie Kirk’s podcast.

Gaetz told Kirk he was backing Jordan over McCarthy, who he praised as the “hardest-working, most ethical, most talented member of the House.”

Levin, clearly unimpressed, hit back at Gaetz for stirring up a leadership contest, which Jordan has already taken himself out of.

The right-wing commentary also took aim at Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) who has announced a bid to challenge McCarthy for speaker.

“We have a new paradigm here, and I think the country wants a different direction from the House of Representatives. And it’s a new world, and, yes, I’m going to be nominated tomorrow to — to the position of Speaker of the House,” Biggs said on Newmax on Monday evening.

Levin took Biggs to task for opposing Convention of States, a provision of the U.S. Constitution which allows states to gather for the purpose of proposing amendments.

“1. Andy Biggs has spent years opposing Convention of States. As Arizona Senate president he refused to allow a vote on it. Only after he went to Congress was Arizona able to pass its resolution for Convention of States,” Levin wrote on Monday night, adding:

2. I strongly OPPOSE his effort to become speaker. He’s NOT a constitutional conservative.

Biggs, the chair of the House Freedom Caucus, is a controversial figure in American politics and is considered one of former President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress.

