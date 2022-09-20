Massachusetts Democrat Goes Full Boston on Republicans’ Response to Trump Taking Documents: ‘Not a Word!’

Rep. Stephen Lynch (D-MA) hammered Republicans over their response to the FBI finding government documents at former President Donald Trump’s Florida estate.

Last month, agents executed a search warrant at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago residence, where they found official materials such as classified documents he was supposed to give to the government upon leaving office.

Republicans have largely sought to downplay the fact the materials were in Trump’s possession and instead have railed against the Department of Justice, which they say has been politicized by the Biden administration.

On Tuesday, Lynch, who represents parts of Boston and has the accent to prove it, lashed out at Republicans during a meeting of the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

The Democrat ripped Republicans on the committee who once objected to the panel speaking to Donald Trump’s son-in-law and former White House adviser Jared Kushner. Yet, Lynch stated, those same Republicans are seeking to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, who, though he is President Joe Biden’s son, has never held a government position.

“Now, President Trump’s son-in-law was actually a special adviser to the White House,” Lynch said. “And you objected to us talking to him, to bringing him in, to have him testify, even though he had an official position with the government. And you opposed that.”

He then accused Republicans of “going after” Hunter Biden simply because he’s a blood relative. Lynch then stated Republicans have been largely hush about the fact that government documents were found at Trump’s home.

“Let’s forget about the umpteen boxes of top secret information he’s got at his house in Florida,” he continued. “What do we hear about that from the Republicans? Crickets. Nothing! Not a thing! Not a word! Not a word! And we continue to hear not a word. No criticism of the former president for what he did.”

Watch above via the House of Representatives.

