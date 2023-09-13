Matt Gaetz Fires Back At ‘Sad and Pathetic’ Kevin McCarthy: ‘He’s Lying’ 

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) hit back at Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) on MSNBC of all places, accusing him of lying about the source of Gaetz’s frustration with the speaker.

This week, McCarthy announced an impeachment inquiry into President Joe Biden in a move that was seen by some as an attempt to mollify certain members of his caucus, including Gaetz.

Appearing on Wednesday’s edition of The Beat, Gaetz was shown a clip of McCarthy earlier in the day discussing the dissension within his ranks. The speaker claimed Gaetz is working with a Democratic member to undermine him.

“Matt is working with Eric Swalwell, but let me be very clear,” McCarthy said. “Matt is upset about an ethics complaint. I don’t care what they threaten against me. I’m not gonna interject into an independent committee like ethics, and I’m not going to put Swalwell back on the Intel committee. So, they can do whatever they want.”

McCarthy was talking about a probe being conducted by the House Ethics Committee into Gaetz.

“The speaker says this is really about an ethics complaint,” host Ari Melber said. “Your response?”

“This is about term limits, a balanced budget amendment, and single-subject spending bills, just like I’ve been saying for an entire year,” replied Gaetz, who claimed McCarthy is in breach of the terms of an agreement he made with Gaetz in exchange for finally not opposing him for speaker when the House voted in January. Gaetz ultimately relented on the 15th ballot.

“I am the most investigated man in the entire Congress,” the lawmaker continued. “And right there you saw Kevin McCarthy lying like a dead dog, because I have never asked him to interfere in any ethics matter.”

“It is interesting to see you go to this point with the speaker,” said Melber. “He seems to be implying that you are not doing these things for the reasons you say, but that you were requesting, or perhaps through other people requesting some special handling or treatment in the ethics requirement. You’re saying that’s a lie tonight?”

Gaetz responded:

That is an abject lie from a sad and pathetic man who lies to hold on to power. He lied to get power in January when he made this agreement, and he’s lying now about the basis for breach. And you know what? Eventually, the lying has to come to an end and the votes are gonna start on a motion to vacate. I certainly hope that instead of that path, the speaker comes into compliance on term limits, balanced budgets, and single-subject spending bills. If that happens, there will be no motion to vacate, which would totally cut against his argument that this is somehow about an ethics matter of, like, the lies of yesteryear.

Watch above via MSNBC.

