Maxine Waters Dedicates Coronavirus Relief Bill to Sister ‘Dying in Hospital’ From Virus

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) dedicated the latest coronavirus relief bill — which is currently being pushed through the House after passing in the Senate — to her sister “who is dying in a hospital” of the coronavirus, Thursday.

“I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, right now, infected by the coronavirus,” declared Waters on the House floor.

“This legislation provides 370 billion dollars in funding for small businesses, as well as 100 billion for hospitals and coronavirus testing,” she explained, adding, “I’m pleased that we’ve been able to set aside 60 billion for our nation’s community development, financial institutions, minority depository institutions, community banks, credit unions, certified development companies, and micro-lenders to directly lend to their small business customers who are often minority-owned businesses.”

“Small businesses and their workers all across the country are in dire need of assistance and will benefit from this bill. And so, with that, Congress must now immediately turn to the next package of legislation to provide relief during the pandemic. We need to do much more to help renters, home owners, people experiencing homelessness, and Mom and Pop landlords,” Waters continued, concluding, “As Chairwoman of the Financial Services Committee, I’m already working on additional coronavirus relief legislation, including legislation that creates a 100 billion dollar emergency rental assistance fund and a 75 billion dollar homeowner assistance fund.”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) also announced on Thursday that her brother Donald Reed Herring had passed away from the coronavirus.

Watch above via C-SPAN.

