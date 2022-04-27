House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) reportedly worked to minimize the fallout amid the continued emergence of his comments recorded in the aftermath of Jan. 6.

CNN’s Manu Raju reported on a closed-door meeting McCarthy had with his fellow Republicans as new audio shows that he slammed the incendiary conduct among his colleagues after January 6th. The release of these new tapes by Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns comes after the New York Times reporters busted McCarthy for lying when he denied their story about his anger with Donald Trump and his push to have the former president resign from office after his supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

“At meeting, McCarthy defended his leaked remarks as saying they had to discuss every scenario — and tapes only included a portion of his comments and don’t have full context,” Raju reported on Twitter, citing sources. “He contended it is a distraction and an attempt to divide them. He got a standing [ovation].”

McCarthy also said that he doesn’t talk about GOP members publicly and only does in private — and if there are any problems, they should discuss the matter privately, according to the sources. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) April 27, 2022

McCarthy saying he only talks about his colleagues “in private” comes as the new audio shows that he groaned about the inflammatory rhetoric from Congressmen Matt Gaetz (R-FL), Mo Brooks (R-AL) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX) after January 6th. At the time, McCarthy was also suggesting that these GOP firebrands ought to lose their social media accounts.

Raju’s reporting was corroborated by NBC News’ Haley Talbot, who got an on-the-record statement about the applause from Congresswoman Nancy Mace (R-SC).

GOP Rep Nancy Mace says Leader McCarthy “got a standing ovation” inside the GOP conference meeting and “he will be Speaker” — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) April 27, 2022

She also included footage of Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-GA) joining McCarthy in writing off the blow-up as a leftist “distraction.”

GOP Rep Barry Loudermilk post GOP meeting says this is a “distraction by the left” Reminder per CNN he sent these texts on Jan 6: Loudermilk to Meadows:

It’s really bad up here on the hill. Loudermilk to Meadows:

They have breached the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/HK6HLolsdq — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotnbc) April 27, 2022

Gaetz also gave this comment despite being personally called out by McCarthy.

Gaetz on if he has confidence in McCarthy: “No more or leas than usual.” — Juliegrace Brufke (@juliegraceb) April 27, 2022

