Kevin McCarthy Rips Fellow House Republicans in New Post-Jan. 6 Recording: ‘Can’t Put Up With That Type of Sh*t’

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) railed against members of his own party in yet more audio released by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns on Tuesday.

On Tuesday evening, CNN obtained a phone call between House Republican leaders McCarthy and Steve Scalise (R-LA) and others regarding rhetoric from Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and numerous Republicans in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

“So I’m calling Gaetz,” said McCarthy. “I’m explaining to him, I don’t know what I’m going to say, but I’m gonna have some other people call him too. But the nature of what – if I’m getting a briefing, I’m going get another tomorrow – this is serious shit, to cut this out.”

On The Maddow Show, host Rachel Maddow aired even more audio wherein McCarthy blasted rhetoric from Reps Mo Brooks (R-AL), Barry Moore (R-AL) and Louie Gohmert (R-TX).

The call appears to be the moments just before McCarthy ripped Gaetz and stated members of his party needed to be stripped of their social media accounts on Jan. 10, 2021.

It is unclear who McCarthy is speaking to on the recording. A transcript reads:

MCCARTHY: What did Mo Brooks say down at that rally, though? CALLER: It’s the kicking [bleep] and taking names thing is the one that I’ve seeing the most from people. I didn’t watch the speech, but that — that’s, a number of members said that to me, so that he used that term. MCCARTHY: And Louie said — like, we need to fight or something, right? didn’t you say something a couple of days out that was horrendous? CALLER: Something like that, yes. It was incendiary. MCCARTHY: You’ve got the Maxine Waters and all that stuff, too, so. I know the Dems are in a very strong position right now to drive a lot of things. But on Mondays we’ve got to start paying attention to what they say, too, and you can’t put up with that type of sh*t. CALLER: Brooks apparently said, “Today’s the day American patriots start taking down names, and kicking [bleep].” Which I would say is even a step further than kind of the rhetorical take, you know? MCCARTHY: You think the president deserves to be impeached for his comments [INAUDIBLE]. All right, someone give me the info of what they said. Have either them apologized for what they’ve done? CALLER: I have not seen that anywhere. And there is an issue with Alabama. Barry Moore has said some things today, even, that we should look at, honestly. MCCARTHY: What did Barry say today? CALLER: All right, so he deleted the personal Twitter account, but Jamie Dupree with the Atlanta Journal got screen shots. He said about 22 hours ago, “Wow, we have more arrests for stealing a podium on Jan. 6 then we do for stealing an election on Nov. 3, Atlanta, Philadelphia, and Detroit, would be places I recommend you start. There is video evidence of these crimes as well, #ElectionIntegrityMatters. Moore also made this tweet on the Saturday night, as the U.S. Capitol police officer who shot and killed a woman, as she tried to get into the lobby, so he tweeted at Marjorie Greene…, “I understand it was a a black police officer that shot the white female veteran, you know that doesn’t fit the narrative.” MCCARTHY: What?. Oh, man. CALLER: This is what we have to confront with this.

McCarthy then said, “Can’t they take their Twitter accounts away, too?”

On a call released last week with Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), McCarthy said he believed former President Donald Trump should have resigned after the Capitol riot. He later denied he said it after the audio was released.

Watch above, via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com