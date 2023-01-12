McCarthy Tells Reporters ‘You Should Be Offended’ Biden Tried to ‘Make Sure’ New York Post Laptop Story ‘Couldn’t Be Printed’

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) took questions from reporters on Capitol Hill on Thursday on a range of topics from the debt ceiling to George Santos to classified documents. At one point, McCarthy raged at what he alleged is a double standard in government oversight when it comes to President Joe Biden and accused the president of working to suppress the free media.

“Do you see a difference in that former President Trump denied repeated requests for all of his classified documents for more than a year? And President Biden’s lawyers turned in documents after finding them?” asked a reporter.

“No, because from one standpoint, they knew the documents were there. They actually asked President Trump to put another lock on, so they were locked,” replied McCarthy.

Notably, while Trump’s team’s negotiations with the federal government regarding classified documents did involve a request to secure the documents, the federal government only moved to search Mar-a-Lago after Trump’s legal team submitted a certified letter saying no more documents were on the property, which turned out to be false.

“You look at President Biden, he wasn’t president. He was vice president. He held these in different locations right out in the open. He criticized President Trump,” continued McCarthy, adding:

Did he utilize the Justice Department to raid President Trump? Do you think that was right? They knew this has happened to President Biden before the election, but they kept it a secret from the American public. He goes on 60 Minutes criticizes President Trump even knowing what he has done. And he wasn’t president at the time. Now we find another location that it’s at, but he refused to answer. His press secretary won’t answer the questions. You watched them leak photos of sitting out files of President Trump. Where is the photos of President Biden’s documents? Where are those photos at? He knowingly knew this happened going into election, going into interviews.

“This is what makes America not trust their government. You cannot have one form of law because somebody philosophically has a different opinion than you. And you can’t use the Justice Department to go after people that are politically different as well. It has to be equal across,” McCarthy continued.

“And what I’m finding what’s happened with President Biden time and again, you go from a laptop saying it not only that it wasn’t true, but utilizing your own friends to go into companies, to tell them to say the same thing, to try to knock down information, to try to make sure the New York Post story couldn’t be printed,” McCarthy added, apparently referring to warnings from the intelligence community to Twitter.

“You should be offended by that. You are of the press. You should be allowed to write even when you knew it was true,” McCarthy concluded as the press conference moved on to a questio regarding entitlement reform.

Notably, while Twitter did indeed temporarily suppress and ban sharing the New York Post story, Biden has not been accused elsewhere of trying to stop the New York Post from running any stories on his son’s laptop.

