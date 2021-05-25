Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is tripling down on her claim that mask mandates and safety measures against the coronavirus are comparable to the Holocaust. As a result, she has found herself at the center of bipartisan criticism, including less than generous words from conservative thought leader Ben Shapiro.

Greene has been a subject of outrage for days as she stands by her decision to compare Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the Nazis because of her mask rules for the House of Representatives. On Tuesday, Greene got on Twitter with a few thoughts about the news that the Food City supermarket chain is going to drop their mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, and fully vaccinated employees will have a symbol designating as much on their name tags.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she wrote. “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”

Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star. Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.https://t.co/6X6VNolcA7 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Pretty soon it will be.. “We only hire vaccinated people, show your vax papers.” “We only admit vaccinated students, show your vax papers.” “These bathrooms are only for vaccinated people, show your vax papers.” Then..

…scan your bar code or swipe your chip on your arm. — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

After Greene sent out her tweets, one of her reactions came from Punchbowl News found Jake Sherman, who denounced her comments as “idiotic and disgusting.” The congresswoman shot back, and that led to this exchange:

You are a liar. Stop twisting my words. If you care about people NOT being discriminated against or being treated unequally then you would use your platform to be against vaccine passports. Instead you are all in for this sick Socialism just like good little state run media. https://t.co/6ToR5TSuAA — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

I didn’t say anything about your words. Stop invoking the Holocaust. Stop. It’s hurtful. https://t.co/6Mtx4PfkH0 — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 25, 2021

Greene also battled with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro after he called her remarks “demented nonsense,” and her Holocaust comparison “insulting and insane.”

This is demented nonsense. It is nothing like the Holocaust, and any comparison thereto is both insulting and insane. https://t.co/LORlcBdyw1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 25, 2021

I never compared it to the Holocaust, only the discrimination against Jews in early Nazi years.

Stop feeding into the left wing media attacks on me.

Everyone should be concerned about the squads support for terrorists and discrimination against unvaxxed people.

Why aren’t they? https://t.co/z1zotvegg9 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) May 25, 2021

Sherman and Shapiro were far from alone in blasting Greene though:

Enough. Stop appropriating the Holocaust and demeaning the memory of 6 million Jews murdered in the Holocaust, for your own twisted political motives. — Arsen Ostrovsky (@Ostrov_A) May 25, 2021

Vaccines save lives. Gold stars were placed on Jews to mark who were to be murdered in camps. Fuck you for real. Like seriously fuck you. You are a garbage human being who has never picked up a book but panders to other assholes. I truly despise you. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) May 25, 2021

A new comment by @mtgreenee sticking with the Nazi comparison. I’m sure Republican leadership hasn’t seen it yet, so wanted to alert @GOPLeader, @SteveScaliseGOP, and @EliseStefanik so they can hop into action. https://t.co/k1RCiNMKFn — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 25, 2021

White trash so white trash she’s ignorant of the fact that you have to show your kids are vaccinated to attend school almost anywhere in the country. https://t.co/pqCIVPvJhN — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) May 25, 2021

And the issue here is that Greene knows this is going to get covered and it is a cash cow for her. She rakes in a ton of money. Also, she doesn’t care about leadership or the majority so she’ll keep doing it. Also, Jake is right. It is disgusting. https://t.co/4HwhyAtviG — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) May 25, 2021

