comScore Marjorie Taylor Greene Triples Down on Holocaust Comparison

Marjorie Taylor Greene Spars with Ben Shapiro After Comparing Vaccination Logos to Nazi-Forced Jewish Stars

By Ken MeyerMay 25th, 2021, 9:05 am
 

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is tripling down on her claim that mask mandates and safety measures against the coronavirus are comparable to the Holocaust. As a result, she has found herself at the center of bipartisan criticism, including less than generous words from conservative thought leader Ben Shapiro.

Greene has been a subject of outrage for days as she stands by her decision to compare Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to the Nazis because of her mask rules for the House of Representatives. On Tuesday, Greene got on Twitter with a few thoughts about the news that the Food City supermarket chain is going to drop their mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, and fully vaccinated employees will have a symbol designating as much on their name tags.

“Vaccinated employees get a vaccination logo just like the Nazi’s forced Jewish people to wear a gold star,” she wrote. “Vaccine passports & mask mandates create discrimination against unvaxxed people who trust their immune systems to a virus that is 99% survivable.”

After Greene sent out her tweets, one of her reactions came from Punchbowl News found Jake Sherman, who denounced her comments as “idiotic and disgusting.” The congresswoman shot back, and that led to this exchange:

Greene also battled with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro after he called her remarks “demented nonsense,” and her Holocaust comparison “insulting and insane.”

Sherman and Shapiro were far from alone in blasting Greene though:

