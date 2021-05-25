Fox News announced Tuesday that it will offer its popular prime time opinion lineup on its streaming service Fox Nation.

Starting June 2, Fox News Primetime All The Time will allow subscribers to view episodes of Tucker Carlson Tonight, Hannity, and The Ingraham Angle the day after they first air.

Previously, subscribers were able to access audio versions of Fox News’ prime time lineup. Carlson, Hannity, and Ingraham regularly rank in the top five most-watched shows on cable news, with Tucker Carlson often topping the chart in both total viewers and in the key A25-54 demographic, according to Nielsen data.

“Making television’s most highly rated shows with the most passionate audiences available on FOX Nation will add incredible value for subscribers, who now can watch them anywhere and anytime they want,” Fox Nation president Jason Klarman said in a press release.

Fox Nation launched in 2018, and Klarman was named president of the streaming platform in January. In recent months, he has overseen the addition of more than 3,200 hours of content. Carlson has both a video podcast (Tucker Carlson Today) and a long-form documentary series (Tucker Carlson Originals) on the platform, which also includes original programming such as Lara Logan Has No Agenda, Crime Stories with Nancy Grace, Brian Kilmeade’s What Made America Great, The Pursuit with John Rich, and Park’d with Abby Hornacek.

