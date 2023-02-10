McConnell Confirms Biden’s Claim Some in the GOP Eyeing Cuts to Social Security and Medicare: ‘That Was the Rick Scott Plan’

Republican Senate leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) took aim at Florida Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) during an interview and confirmed that President Joe Biden’s declaration that some GOP leaders want to end Social Security and Medicare was, in fact, accurate – despite loud booing and yells of “liar” from GOP members.

“Biden said at the State of the Union ‘Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare.’ So is that true?” McConnell was asked Thursday on The Terry Meiners Show by host Terry Meiners.

“Well, unfortunately, that was the Scott plan. That’s not a Republican plan. And that was the Rick Scott plan,” McConnell replied.

“The Republican plan, as I pointed out last fall — if we were to become the majority — there were no plans to raise taxes on half the American people or to sunset Medicare or Social Security. So it’s clearly the Rick Scott plan. It is not the Republican plan. And that’s the view of the Speaker of the House as well,” McConnell added, apparently placing some blame for the GOP’s poor midterm performance on Scott, who ran the GOP Senate’s campaign effort.

“But Rick Scott’s out saying that’s not his plan at all. And I, I know the documents the president’s holding up. So what is the Republican answer in terms of Social Security and Medicare for the American people to hear in to counterbalance what the president’s saying?” Meiners followed up.

“Well, the speaker, Speaker McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare are not to be touched. And I’ve said the same. And I think we’re in a more authoritative position to state what the position of the party is than any single senator,” McConnell responded.

“So Rick Scott’s really not back in the fold yet after he ran against you for leadership?” Meiners shot back, referencing the recent back and forth between McConnell and Scott in the media.

“Well, this doesn’t have anything to do with that. I mean, it’s just a bad idea. I think it will be a challenge for him to deal with this in his own reelection in Florida, a state with more elderly people than any other state in America,” McConnell argued, not backing down.

Listen to the full clip above or full podcast here

