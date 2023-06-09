Meghan McCain Sounds Alarm Over ‘Terrifying’ Trump Indictment: ‘This Will Tear Us Apart’

Meghan McCain, former co-host of The View and current Daily Mail columnist, wrote that she can feel the turmoil over Donald Trump‘s “terrifying” criminal indictment “in the pit of my stomach.”

McCain’s Friday column came under the heading, “The federal indictment of a president is a shattering and seismic moment – but unlike grave crises that brought us together, this will rip us apart. And it’s terrifying.”

McCain gave examples of momentous historical events that caused Americans to band together.

“Richard Nixon‘s resignation showed the country that their president was, in fact, a crook. The September 11th attacks revealed our powerful nation to be incredibly vulnerable. The January 6th riots exposed the gaping rifts that had torn open between us all.

“But in these instances, a great majority of Americans rallied together and recognized common cause.” McCain insinuated that there is no common cause in Trump’s case.

Conservative commentator Charlie Kirk tweeted his hope that Republicans band together to defy what they see as the persecution of Trump. Kirk is even hoping 2024 candidates will suspend their campaigns as a show of solidarity.

“Every ‘Republican’ running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support. If you don’t, you are part of the problem,” tweeted Kirk. “Either we have an opposition party or we don’t. GO to Miami Tuesday, and show solidarity or we will mark you as part of the oppsition [sic].”

Every "Republican" running for President should suspend their campaign and go to Miami as a show of support. If you don't, you are part of the problem. Either we have an opposition party or we don't. GO to Miami Tuesday, and show solidarty or we will mark you as part of the… — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) June 8, 2023

“If this reported seven-count federal indictment against Trump does not reveal a crime so shocking that it unites Americans in universal condemnation of him, then I fear there may be no coming back,” McCain wrote.

The daughter of former Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) blamed Joe Biden‘s Justice Department for undermining “the public’s right to choose its own leader.”

“There’s no denying that they’ve put their thumbs on the scale,” she wrote, adding that the 2024 election will be nothing more than a “referendum on Trump’s guilt or innocence.”

“At seemingly every step, America lurches away from the country that I recognize,” she somberly concluded.

Read the Daily Mail column here.

