Megyn Kelly Warns Chris Christie and Other GOP Contenders: Trump ‘Can Stab You In The Heart’ On The Debate Stage

Radio host Megyn Kelly thinks despite former President Donald Trump’s opposition to participating in GOP primary debates this cycle, it would be an entertaining flashback that could squash some of his fellow candidates.

The exchange took place on the Thursday edition of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show where Kelly spoke with The Daily Wire’s Michael Knowles about Trump’s possible absence on the debate stage.

Knowles was adamant that Trump was making the right decision in skipping the debates citing that “there is absolutely nothing to be gained by showing up,” and referenced Trump’s first “disastrous” debate with President Joe Biden during the 2020 election.

Knowles also acknowledged that Trump’s leading poll numbers suggest voters may be treating him like an incumbent, therefore there’s not a lot of pressure for him to participate.

Kelly had a different opinion:

KELLY: I can see the other side too though, because it’s almost like — give the people what they want. They love him, they adore him, his fans. He’s great on the debate stage. I mean, I’ve sat out there on the opposite end of the guy, you know, 12 feet away watching him do his thing and wondered how will this play? How will this play? KELLY: We were on the stage in Michigan together and he was making reference to the size of his manhood. I was like, well, that’s a first. I’ve done a bunch of these debates. I’ve never seen that happen. They ate it up. He’s entertaining. He’s clever. KELLY: Remember the Jeb Bush? ‘Oh, more energy. I like that.’ That was the end of Jeb Bush. He ended Jeb Bush in one sentence. So he’s got, you know, if he shows, there’s some danger to the other candidates, because while he doesn’t necessarily need it to boost his own numbers everybody talks about how Chris Christie’s gonna take down Trump. That’s not gonna happen. But he could take down Chris Christie. I mean, Trump has the ability to absolutely stab you in the heart, rhetorically on the debate stage, and you never fight again. So I could see some reasons for him to do it as well.

Watch above via SiriusXM's The Megyn Kelly Show.

