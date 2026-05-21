JUST IN: Thune Sending the Senate Home Amid Infighting Over Trump’s Payout Fund

Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) reportedly sent his colleagues home Thursday as Republicans remain divided on President Donald Trump’s payout fund.

Days earlier, the Department of Justice announced that $1.8 billion would be allocated to creating a fund for supposed victims of the weaponization of the legal system. Critics of the project have dubbed it a “slush fund” for convicted January 6 rioters and other Trump loyalists. Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) even called the fund “stupid on stilts” in a firm rejection of it.

On Thursday, Attorney General Todd Blanche met with Senate Republicans to discuss the fund. It was widely reported that the meeting did not go well.

In a series of tweets, CNN’s Manu Raju reported that Blanche faced “stiff resistance” over the anti-weaponization fund. Raju also added that “most” of the Senate Republicans in attendance were against the fund, with “hardly any” actually backing it.

“Lot of unhappy Rs about the $1.8B fund,” Raju wrote.

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche is facing stiff resistance over the $1.8 billlion in tense Senate GOP meeting, I’m told.

Rs also warn that a major immigration enforcement/reconcilation bill they want to pass could be derailed with the issue hovering — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 21, 2026

Am told most senators voiced opposition to the fund — hardly any came to its defense. Lot of unhappy Rs about the $1.8B fund — Manu Raju (@mkraju) May 21, 2026

Shortly after the meeting, Punchbowl News reporter Jake Sherman confirmed that Thune told his fellow senators to go home. This recess, Sherman noted, would last until June.

“THE SENATE will go home until June, leaving the reconciliation bill unfinished,” Sherman said. “THUNE just told senators in the room. All because of the DOJ weaponization fund. House is expected to follow suit soon.”

🚨🚨BREAKING NEWS: THE SENATE will go home until June, leaving the reconciliation bill unfinished. THUNE just told senators in the room. All because of the DOJ weaponization fund. House is expected to follow suit soon. me and @AndrewDesiderio — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 21, 2026

Just before Blanche’s meeting with the senators, the White House sent a letter to their offices explaining how the fund works. According to that letter, Blanch would be responsible for appointing a five-member committee that would oversee the allocation of the funding.

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