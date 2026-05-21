President Donald Trump preemptively raged at the Supreme Court over a birthright citizenship case, vehemently arguing that “it would be a disgrace!” if the Supreme Court votes against him.

Upon his return to the White House for his second term, Trump signed an executive order that sought to void birthright citizenship for children born to parents who are either in the U.S. illegally or on temporary visas.

In the coming weeks, the Supreme Court must determine whether this executive order is a violation of the Citizenship Clause of the 14th Amendment. Many outlets anticipate a ruling against the Trump administration in this case, Trump v. Barbara.

During a press conference on Thursday, a reporter asked Trump what was “at stake” with the ruling.

“It’s a big decision that we’re waiting for from the Supreme Court,” Trump said as he took a detour to lament the Supreme Court’s prior ruling that Trump’s tariffs were illegal. “We had a terrible tariff decision, they cost our country a fortune. They said do it a different way. We’re doing it a different way, but we’re going to most likely have to pay back $149 billion. All they had to do was put a little sentence in there, half a sentence, saying that any monies paid don’t have to be paid back. You are talking about the people, in many cases, that hate our country. Give them back money, it was a terrible decision. And it’s not going to affect, because we do the tariffs a different way. The tariffs are what’s bringing in all of this money. It’s really made our country rich, moderately rich.”

The president turned his attention back to the question of birthright citizenship.

“Now we have another one coming up, which is birthright citizenship,” he said. “And we’re the only country in the world that has it. You step into our country, and you’re all of a sudden a citizen. You come in a certain way, and this was not meant for Chinese billionaires to have their children become citizens of our country, this was meant — or other rich people, poor people — this was meant for the babies of slaves. This was signed during — right after — the civil war.”

Trump declared that the continuation of birthright citizenship as it has existed since the 14th Amendment would be an economic “disaster” for the United States.

“You’ll have 25 percent of the people coming into our country coming in through birthright citizenship, and we won’t have any control,” Trump said as he predicted the Supreme Court would not side with him. “This decision by the Supreme Court is a very big one. They’ll probably will against me because they seem to like doing that. You know, frankly, I’m not happy with some of the decisions. Look at NIL. Look what the courts have done to college sports. They’re destroying college sports, they’re destroying universities. But birthright citizenship, a big deal.”

He went on to blast the Supreme Court if they choose to rule against him.

“Birthright citizenship is done by no other country, no other country in the world, the way we’re doing it,” he said. “We’re a laughingstock. And if the Supreme Court approves that decision, they’ve done a great disservice to the United States of America, just like they did a great disservice by costing us $149 billion on tariffs.”

Trump continued:

It would be a disgrace. It would be a disgrace if the Supreme Court of the United States allows that to happen. Remember what I said, 20 to 25 percent of the people coming into our country will come in through birthright citizenship. They’ll become citizens through birthright citizenship. And it will cost us numbers that are — I don’t even think they’re doable. And it’s all up to a couple of people. And I hope they do what’s right. Birthright citizenship is a disgrace. Look at the people that are bringing this suit. Study the people that are bringing the suit. These are not people that love our country, I can tell you that.

Watch above via Fox News.

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