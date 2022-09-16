Melania Trump Confronted Husband on Covid-19 Response: ‘You’re Blowing This’ – Report

Melania Trump believed her husband was “blowing” his response to the Covid-19 pandemic while he was still in office, according to claims in a new book.

The book, titled The Divider: Trump in the White House 2017-2021 was authored by New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker and CNN analyst Susan Glasser. The book includes two interviews with former President Donald Trump conducted at his Mar-a-Lago property, according to CNN.

The reporters claim in their findings that the former first lady actually turned to Republican Chris Christie for advice when she grew concerned with Donald Trump’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic. Melania Trump reportedly sought advice from Christie as she was “rattled” by her husband’s lack of concern with the pandemic and was “convinced” her husband was downplaying the virus and not taking it seriously enough.

She even directly confronted the president, the authors claimed, and tried convincing him the pandemic would get much worse than he thought.

“‘You’re blowing this,’ she recalled telling her husband,” the reporters wrote in the forthcoming book, which will be released next week. The former first lady went on to tell her husband the pandemic was going to get “bad” and he needed to take it more seriously, but she was dismissed by the then-president.

According to the book, Donald Trump told his wife, “you worry too much” and “forget it” after hearing her concerns. Bob Woodward would go on to report that Trump admitted he knew Covid was “deadly,” but wanted to play it down to avoid creating a public panic.

Other revelations teased from Baker and Glasser’s book thus far have included Donald Trump confirming that if he is to run for president again in 2024, former Vice President Mike Pence will definitely not be joining him.

“It would be totally inappropriate,” the former president said, accusing Pence of committing “political suicide” by certifying the electoral college votes in the 2020 presidential election.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com