Miami’s Republican Mayor Takes a Swing at DeSantis on Fox and Friends: ‘He Seems to Struggle with Relationships’

Francis Suarez, the Republican mayor of Miami considering a longshot bid for the presidency, took a swing at Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday, submitting that DeSantis lacked the interpersonal skills to prevail in his own expected campaign for the White House.

During an interview with Fox and Friends’ Brian Kilmeade, Suarez reflected on his own tumultuous relationship with DeSantis by arguing that DeSantis “seems to struggle with relationships generally.”

“For you to run, there’s gotta be a lane,” asserted Kilmeade. “How are you different than Ron Desantis, who I understand you haven’t really spoke to since January? You guys don’t have a good relationship, right?”

Suarez replied:

He seems to struggle with relationships generally. I mean, I look people in the eye when I shake their hands. You had mentioned earlier in the program he doesn’t get along with the governor. He has had a real sggle with the Florida congressional delegation, most of which are supporting the former president. There was an article last night that talked about the fact that he wasn’t even calling people personally, that his fundraiser was the one or I think his pollster was the one that was calling congressional leaders for support. I think it was Vern Buchanan who came out in the Washington Post last night. You know, I’m comfortable being a retail politician, I’m comfortable talking to people. I just came back from New Hampshire. Before that I was in South Carolina and Iowa and Nevada. And these are states that are approximately the size of Miami-Dade County.

Suarez is not so much as floated as a candidate in most polls considering a hypothetical GOP primary field while DeSantis has long been held up as the Republican most likely to dethrone Trump atop the ticket.

Trump has extended his national polling lead over DeSantis in recent days, however, seemingly enjoying a surge of enthusiasm for his campaign after his indictment by a grand jury in Manhattan.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com