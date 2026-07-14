Michigan Democrat Goes Viral for ‘Weird AF’ Campaign Speech — and Is Promptly Roasted: ‘Wow, Chris Farley Is Running for Senate’
Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) has spawned some social media mockery after a clip of her sounding hyper-Midwest while talking about how she will “stick it to ’em!” went viral — and spurred a lot of comparisons to an iconic character Chris Farley portrayed on Saturday Night Live.
The RNC Research account on Monday posted a 19-second clip of Stevens trying her best to pump up potential voters during a campaign stop in Ecorse, Michigan, on July 11.
Stevens is currently locked in a tight battle with Abdul El-Sayed — who was recently confronted on CNN about lying about his past call to “defund the police” — to replace outgoing Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).
“I am gonna be workin’ on our behalf, I am gonna be tellin’ the stories on our behalf,” Stevens said in the clip. “And you better believe I’m gonna be doin’ it with a little bit of joy, a little bit of enthusiasm, a little bit of energy, and a little bit of ‘stick it to ’em!’ Because that’s the Michigan way!”
Just reading her quote doesn’t do it justice, however. Stevens sounded like a parody of a Midwesterner, for starters, and really threw herself into driving her points home by repeatedly shoving her arms out; she then emphasized she will “stick it” to people who are anti-Michigan, apparently, by punching her hand softly a few times.
A lot of X users got a kick out of it, including Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe.
“Is this for real?” Boothe posted, along with the crying face emoji.
Others felt Stevens was doing her best impression of Farley’s famous Matt Foley character on SNL, the high-octane motivational speaker who had fallen on hard times and was now “livin’ in a van down by the river!”
Others just felt it was “flat-out weird.”
The Daily Wire editor-in-chief Brent Scher wondered how Stevens could possibly lose to El-Sayed — until seeing the clip of her ranting.
He wasn’t the only pundit who questioned how El-Sayed could be leading in several polls, either. The New York Times currently shows Stevens ahead in 10 polls and El-Sayed in 9 as they head towards the state’s Democratic primary on August 4.
Stevens went on to say she wasn’t a “celebrity candidate” during her campaign stop — likely referring to El-Sayed having streamer Hasan Piker help boost him — but that she has “enough energy to light up a few rooms.” That seems clear.
She also said she wants to use that energy to “not write tweets, [but] write bills.”
Stevens was on MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Tuesday morning alongside Peters. The outgoing senator endorsed her on the program.
Watch above.
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