Michigan Democrat Goes Viral for ‘Weird AF’ Campaign Speech — and Is Promptly Roasted: ‘Wow, Chris Farley Is Running for Senate’

Rep. Haley Stevens (D-MI) has spawned some social media mockery after a clip of her sounding hyper-Midwest while talking about how she will “stick it to ’em!” went viral — and spurred a lot of comparisons to an iconic character Chris Farley portrayed on Saturday Night Live.

The RNC Research account on Monday posted a 19-second clip of Stevens trying her best to pump up potential voters during a campaign stop in Ecorse, Michigan, on July 11.

Stevens is currently locked in a tight battle with Abdul El-Sayed — who was recently confronted on CNN about lying about his past call to “defund the police” — to replace outgoing Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI).

“I am gonna be workin’ on our behalf, I am gonna be tellin’ the stories on our behalf,” Stevens said in the clip. “And you better believe I’m gonna be doin’ it with a little bit of joy, a little bit of enthusiasm, a little bit of energy, and a little bit of ‘stick it to ’em!’ Because that’s the Michigan way!”

Just reading her quote doesn’t do it justice, however. Stevens sounded like a parody of a Midwesterner, for starters, and really threw herself into driving her points home by repeatedly shoving her arms out; she then emphasized she will “stick it” to people who are anti-Michigan, apparently, by punching her hand softly a few times.

A lot of X users got a kick out of it, including Fox News contributor Lisa Boothe.

“Is this for real?” Boothe posted, along with the crying face emoji.

Is this for real?! 🤣 https://t.co/Z3fE7RQfsw — Lisa Boothe (@LisaMarieBoothe) July 14, 2026

Others felt Stevens was doing her best impression of Farley’s famous Matt Foley character on SNL, the high-octane motivational speaker who had fallen on hard times and was now “livin’ in a van down by the river!”

Wow, Chris Farley is running for Senate in Michigan pic.twitter.com/lWMY5xJpfd — Douglass Mackey (@douglassmackey) July 14, 2026

Matt Foley if he was trans https://t.co/OeBwtIa3Hl — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) July 13, 2026

Not gonna lie, I was fully expecting this to end with "in a van… down by the river." https://t.co/nsYokY0p0m — RBe (@RBPundit) July 13, 2026

Bad Chris Farley impression? My culture is not your costume, lady. https://t.co/3huY8bFUaX — Kaelan Dorr (@Kaelan) July 14, 2026

Others just felt it was “flat-out weird.”

According to people On Here, it's misogynist and sexist to say that Haley Stevens looks and sounds just flat out weird pic.twitter.com/Afqeh0kU4q — David (@davidslosttt) July 13, 2026

Holy weird af pic.twitter.com/lueaJ8OjOz — Tyler Bowyer (@tylerbowyer) July 14, 2026

shes truly such a unique candidate LMAO pic.twitter.com/t1ZQlxzlyX — em 💌 (@polisciqueenn) July 13, 2026

The Daily Wire editor-in-chief Brent Scher wondered how Stevens could possibly lose to El-Sayed — until seeing the clip of her ranting.

Maybe Abdul El-Sayed is winning hearts and minds in liberal Michigan. ……or maybe he’s just running against this? pic.twitter.com/HgCEpDpz3D — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) July 14, 2026

He wasn’t the only pundit who questioned how El-Sayed could be leading in several polls, either. The New York Times currently shows Stevens ahead in 10 polls and El-Sayed in 9 as they head towards the state’s Democratic primary on August 4.

If you ever wonder how a candidate as bad as Abdul El-Sayed can be winning a primary for one of the most important states to Democrats… Consider that this is his opponent. https://t.co/fG15Ojr44B — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) July 14, 2026

We haven’t had a spunky high-energy husky gal on the national stage since Katie Porter and I am here for it. She has my unqualified endorsement. https://t.co/TwJYWvdfZa — Jarvis (@jarvis_best) July 14, 2026

How is this not a character from parks & rec? https://t.co/czfrRbUi8c — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) July 14, 2026

Stevens went on to say she wasn’t a “celebrity candidate” during her campaign stop — likely referring to El-Sayed having streamer Hasan Piker help boost him — but that she has “enough energy to light up a few rooms.” That seems clear.

She also said she wants to use that energy to “not write tweets, [but] write bills.”

Stevens was on MS NOW’s Morning Joe on Tuesday morning alongside Peters. The outgoing senator endorsed her on the program.

Watch above.

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