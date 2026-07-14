Scott Jennings Thumbs His Nose at Critics and Tells Them to ‘Kiss My Grits’ After McConnell Shares ‘Proof of Life’ Pic

Scott Jennings took a victory lap after his old boss, Mitch McConnell, finally provided the public with a current photo after weeks of conspiracies and speculation about the 84-year-old senator’s health.

Speaking on his podcast, The Scott Jennings Show, on Monday, the CNN commentator and former McConnell advisor wasted no time getting right to the point, telling his critics: “kiss my grits.”

Jennings launched his show with a recap of the scandal, which erupted after weeks of silence from McConnell and demands for transparency after online rumors claimed the politician was “brain dead”:

Well, well, well, well. That’s all I have to say today. To everybody who doubted yours truly.To everybody out there who said that didn’t happen. To everybody out there who said Scott is off his rocker.

‘He’s making things up. He’s not a real reporter. Therefore, you can’t trust anything he says.’ Well, you guys can kiss my uh grits, as they in the South. To what am I referring?

Well, you may be aware that last Tuesday I reported via social media, my X account, that I had received a telephone call from Mitch McConnell, Kentucky senior senator. I simply said on social media I’d gotten a call. We spoke about a few issues and I hope he gets back to work soon. Very simple, nothing groundbreaking. I didn’t think many people would take notice of it.

But the reason I issued that statement on my social media was because I had seen a number of people on social media making claims that Mitch McConnell was dead or that he was brain dead or that he was a vegetable.

This was spiraling and I was a little surprised to be honest when he called, but it’s not unusual for him to call me. I’ve known the man for over 30 years. He called, we chatted and because it’s my job to bring information to you, the American people, I gave you some information.

Didn’t think much of it. I thought, well, this will sort of put these rumors to rest that he’s no longer with us or incapable or whatever. Boy, was I wrong. Had no idea so many people would be so exercised about that particular post. Let me see here. Actually, let me go back on my thing here.

Trying to remember how many people how many people here we go. This was July the 7th. So I put out my post. Thing has 13 million views. People went crazy. 35,000 comments. Just crazy amount of engagement. Became a meme on the internet. Oh, I talked to Mitch McConnell for 20 minutes.

Oh, everybody thought they had old Scott. Once again, they thought they had me, but as it turns out, I did what I always do. Tell you the truth about what’s going on in our world. So, that was Tuesday and I waited and I waited and I told CNN, “Look, I talked to him once. I’m not his doctor. I don’t know what his medical records are and I’m not qualified to opine on that.”

I told CNN repeatedly, I think he should be transparent with the people of Kentucky. I told CNN on Friday night, hey, you know, I’d be shocked if by Monday, uh, when the Senate goes back into session that we don’t hear something from Mitch McConnell.

Lo and behold, Sunday comes, statement from Mitch McConnell. Long statement, you’ve probably seen it, explaining he’d been in the hospital. He’d been moved to rehab. He had a fall. He did not have a heart attack. He did not have a stroke. He was not resuscitated. He’s not dead. He’s not brain dead. All of that you probably heard was false.