Michigan GOP Gubernatorial Candidate — Who Rioted on Jan 6th — Refuses to Concede Despite Finishing in FOURTH Place

A Michigan GOP gubernatorial candidate who rioted at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 is refusing to concede despite finishing in fourth place in Tuesday’s primary.

Ryan Kelley received just 15.4 percent of the vote in the primary, which conservative pundit Tudor Dixon won with 40.6 percent of the vote. Dixon was endorsed by former President Donald Trump. Businessman Kevin Rinke and doctor Garrett Soldano finished second and third, respectively, with 21.9 percent and 17.9 percent. Rinke has also refused to concede, though his reasoning is to not “concede until they count the last vote, and that’s just how I am.”

“I play all 60 minutes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Soldano has conceded.

“It’s time for me to get back to being a doctor again,” he said.

“Looks like the ‘testing’ was not testing after all, and it was a release of their preferred and predetermined outcome,” posted Kelley on his campaign’s Facebook page.

“NOT CONCEDING!

“Let’s see the GOP and the predetermined winner call for a publicly supervised hand recount to uphold election integrity.”

In June, Kelley was arrested for his role on Jan. 6 and was charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds unlawfully, destruction of government property, disorderly and disruptive conduct on U.S. property, and knowingly engaging in physical violence against person or property on U.S. property. At the time, he led in a Detroit Free Press poll.

