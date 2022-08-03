QAnon Leader Ron Watkins Lands DEAD LAST in Run For Congress

The QAnon movement experienced a political setback this week as Ron Watkins, one of the most prominent figures tied to the online cult, finished dead last in his race for Congress.

Watkins, the 8kun administrator, thought by many to be the man behind the harebrained QAnon conspiracy theory, was running in Arizona’s 2nd Congressional District to face Democratic representative Tom O’Halleran in his race for re-election. The district held a crowded field of rival candidates, for Watkins was going up against State Rep. Walter Blackman, Trump-endorsed former Navy Seal Eli Crane, plus candidates Mark Deluzio, Steven Krystofiak, John Moore, and Andy Yates.

Watkins was thought to be an underdog as his fundraising was outpaced by his many rivals, and the results from InMaricopa.com show that Crane took 33.5 percent of the vote on Tuesday. Blackman was next with approximately 25 percent of the vote, followed by Deluzo, Yates, Moore, Ksystofiak, and then Watkins with 3.8 percent.

The election follows a shaky performance from Watkins, who was called out by his rivals for botching the facts during the district’s primary debates. Watkins’ tenuous relationship with facts coincides with his involvement with QAnon, the right-wing movement claiming that a secret cabal of globalists, child sex traffickers and deep state Satan-worshipers conspire to oppose Donald Trump and bring the United States under their control.

As Watkins’ congressional bid comes to a close, the Arizona gubernatorial primary remains too close to call, but that didn’t stop Kari Lake from declaring victory. Lake, the Trump-endorsed 2020 election denier, took an early victory lap on Tuesday night even though her defeat of Karrin Taylor Robson has not been ascertained yet.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com