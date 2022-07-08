Mick Mulvaney Says Trump White House Source Told Him Mark Meadows Had a ‘Nervous Breakdown’ on Jan. 6

Mick Mulvaney said a source who was in the White House on the day of the Capitol riot agreed with Mulvaney’s suggestion that Mark Meadows either appeared to be “having a nervous” breakdown or was “incompetent.”

Mulvaney, a former chief of staff for Donald Trump told CBS he texted the source about his successor during the testimony of Cassidy Hutchinson before the Jan. 6 committee last week. Hutchinson testified that Meadows was aloof on Jan. 6, 2021, before and during the storming of the Capitol, when a mob of Trump supporters tried to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election.

“I was talking with a friend of mine during the testimony last week and I was texting back and forth,” Mulvaney said. “And this person was in the West Wing during the Jan. 6 riots. And I said, ‘You know, if I listen to Cassidy closely, it sounds like Mark was either completely incompetent at the job or was having a nervous breakdown.'”

Mulvaney explained the source told him, “It was a little bit of both.”

Mulvaney called the chief of staff position “crucial” and added, “That would explain a lot of the breakdown in the West Wing.”

In her testimony, Hutchinson also stated that a few days before the riot, Meadows told her, “There is a lot going on, Cass. I don’t know, but things might get real, real bad on Jan. 6.”

Texts from and to Meadows released by the committee show that several people had implored him to get Trump to act in order to quell the riot.

Watch above via CBS.

