Mike DeWine Pours Cold Water on J.D. Vance’s Attack on Biden Over Toxic Spill Cleanup

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine (R) broke with his state’s junior U.S. Senator, J.D. Vance, on Monday of the latter’s harsh criticism of the Biden administration over the response to the train derailment in East Palestine, which resulted in the release of toxic fumes.

“Senator Vance is on Fox News, critical of the Biden administration, even some Democrats have been critical of the Biden administration in response. Are you satisfied with the Biden administration’s response? And is there anything you’d like to see more out of the administration as far as help with this?” a reporter asked DeWine.

“Look, our Ohio EPA works with the U.S. EPA. These are the principal people involved. The federal government is conducting an investigation to determine why this wreck occurred, this crash occurred. We await that and certainly will be interested in seeing what was going on,” the Republican replied, adding:

You know, look, the president called me and said, “Anything you need.” I have not called him back after that conversation. I will not hesitate to do that if we’re seeing a problem or anything. But I’m not seeing it.

“We are ruled by unserious people who are worried about fake problems instead of the real fact that our country is falling apart in some of the most important ways,” Vance told Tucker Carlson on Monday night.

“The leaders of this country have decided to disregard the people of East Palestine,” Vance added. DeWine, who as governor is actually involved in directing the relief effort, broke very clearly with Vance by announcing Biden offered “anything you need.”

Watch the full clip above.

