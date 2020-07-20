comScore

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson Condemned For Claiming Kids Who Catch Coronavirus at School Will ‘Get Over It’

By Charlie NashJul 20th, 2020, 12:15 pm

Jacob Moscovitch/Getty Images

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) faced immense backlash on Monday after he argued children who catch the coronavirus when schools reopen will “get over it.”

In a Friday interview on KFTK with host Marc Cox, Parson said, “There’s data out there, there’s scientific evidence now of who this affects and who it doesn’t, and kids are the least likely to have a problem with this.”

“These kids have got to get back to school. They’re at the lowest risk possible, and if they do get COVID-19, which they will — and they will when they go to school — they’re not going to the hospitals. They’re not going to have to sit in doctor’s offices,” he claimed. “They’re going to go home and they’re going to get over it.”

Cox’s comments prompted heavy backlash, with critics calling him “sociopathic,” “irresponsible,” and “Pro death,” as well as pointing out that infected children would spread the virus to their parents, grandparents, and other relatives.

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ), however, defended Parson, calling his comments “absolutely correct” and arguing “children are able to withstand COVID-19 much better than the most vulnerable in our population.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: