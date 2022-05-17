Musk Blasts Biden as Teleprompter Dependent, Foresees Potential Anchorman-Style Gaffe: If Someone Types ‘UUASDF123,’ He’d Say it

Tesla CEO and potential future Twitter owner Elon Musk targeted the Democratic Party and President Joe Biden during a podcast interview this week in which he also revealed he’s voted “overwhelmingly for Democrats” in the past.

The current administration, Musk argued on the All-In Podcast, is ignoring issues like inflation and he had particular criticism for Biden.

“It’s hard to tell what Biden’s doing, to be totally frank. The real president is whoever controls the teleprompter,” Musk said.

Earning some laughter from the audience, Musk accused the 79-year-old Biden of relying to much on teleprompters and those around him, even comparing him at one point to the Will Ferrell character Ron Burgundy from the Anchorman films.

“The path to power is the path to the teleprompter … I do feel like if someone were to accidentally lean on the teleprompter, it’s going to be like Anchorman. It’s going to be like, ‘UUASDF123’ type of thing,” Musk said, laughing himself.

In 2004’s Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, the reporter finds his career in ruins in the road after he mindlessly reads a teleprompter that includes language that could end anyone’s career.

The current administration, Musk argued elsewhere in the podcast, doesn’t “get a lot done.” He had critiques for both the Republican and Democratic Parties, but said the latter has become “overly controlled by the unions and by the trial lawyers, particularly the class action lawyers,” including the president.

“In the case of Biden, he is simply too much captured by the unions, which was not the case with [Barack] Obama,” he said. The number one issue the administration needs to deal with his inflation, Musk argued, and yet are not tackling it.

Musk also lodged insults at his former home of California, arguing the blue state needs a serious pipe cleaning and possibly more Republicans in office.

“There’s got to be like a serious cleaning out of the pipes in California,” he said, dubbing the state the land of “taxes, overregulation, and litigation.” Musk made waves last year when he announced he was moving Tesla’s headquarters from the Golden State to Texas.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com