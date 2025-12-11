MyPillow CEO and Trump Ally Mike Lindell Announces Campaign for Governor of Minnesota

MyPillow CEO and Trump ally Mike Lindell announced his intention to run for governor of Minnesota as a Republican on Thursday.

Lindell made the announcement on Steve Bannon’s War Room. The CEO vowed to “stand against rampant fraud” under current Gov. Tim Walz (D).

Lindell continued:

I’m still standing; MyPillow is still standing; and now I want you to know that I will stand for you as the next governor of the state of Minnesota. I will stand for you against the rampant fraud under Governor Walz. I will stand with you against a crime that threatens the safety of your family. I will stand for you against government-sponsored [unintelligible] your livelihood, via exploiting property taxes, excessive fees, and unfair sales tax. I’ll stand for you against unnecessary regulation that strangle the entrepreneurial spirit. I will stand for businesses of all sizes — small, medium, large, doesn’t matter. We need to defend those who provide our citizens with jobs that they need to… in turn take care of our families.

I will stand for those of you that are struggling with addiction. I will stand for you by making Minnesota’s education system one of the best. I am not alone in standing for you. I’ve never been alone. My Lord and Savior Jesus Christ has been standing beside me all the way. Through the good times and the bad, she’s never let me down; and with God’s grace, I will never let you down, either.