‘You Lie and You Lie!’ House Democrat Reprimands Kristi Noem for ‘Smiling’ During Anti-ICE Tirade

Rep. Delia Ramirez (D-IL) scolded Secretary for Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem for “smiling” as she detailed how 170 U.S. citizens had been detained by ICE amid President Donald Trump’s deportation drive.

The clash came as Noem testified before the House Committee on Homeland Security on Thursday.

Ramirez began her turn to question Noem by rolling back a clip of the secretary claiming that “no American citizens have been arrested or detained” and arguing that ICE raids are focused on “those that are here illegally.”

The committee member began as the video ended: “Secretary Noem, you lie and you lie to the American people. I will be including into the record an article by ProPublica from October 16th, 2025, entitled ‘We found that more than 170 U.S. Citizens have been held by immigration agents. They’ve been kicked –’”

Cutting off her reading, she turned to Noem, who was off-camera, and snapped: “There’s nothing smiling about.”

As Noem attempted to reply, Ramirez held up her hand signaling her to stop: “I’m sorry, that’s very inappropriate.”

“Let me continue,” she added, reading out the rest of the article’s title: “‘They’ve been kicked, dragged and detained for days.’”

After rolling back further clips and citing other news articles, the Democrat again accused Noem of lying before a tense round of questioning.

Ramirez concluded her time by saying that Noem had “engaged in unethical behavior” and “repeatedly made false and misleading statements to Congress and to the press.” She added that she’d requested the Judiciary Committee open an investigation into Noem’s “lawlessness.”

“Either you’re going to resign, Trump’s going to fire you, or you will be impeached.” the Democrat said. “I’ve already called for your resignation. You may remember I hand-delivered my request to you back in May, and I urge you to reconsider resignation because I’ve taken the first step towards your impeachment.”

Watch above via CNN.