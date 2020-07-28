House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) accused U.S. Attorney General William Barr of helping President Donald Trump use federal law enforcement as a reelection campaign “prop” to combat recent violence in cities on Tuesday.

“Yes or no, have you discussed the president’s reelection campaign with the president or with any White House official or any surrogate of the president?” questioned Nadler, to which Barr said, “I’m not going to get into my discussions with the president.”

“Well, have you discussed those topics with him? Yes or no?” pushed Nadler, prompting Barr to reply, “Not in relation to this program. I’m a member of the cabinet and there’s an election going on, obviously the topic comes up. The topic comes up in cabinet meetings and other things, it shouldn’t be a surprise.”

Nadler remarked, “I didn’t say it’s a surprise, I just asked if you’ve done that,” before asking, “As part of those conversations with the president or his people about the reelection campaign, have you ever discussed the current or future deployment of federal law enforcement?”

Barr declared that he isn’t “going to get into my discussions the president, but I’ve made it clear that I would like to pick the cities based on law enforcement need and based on neutral criteria.”

Nadler then went on to ask Barr if he can “commit today that the department will not use federal law enforcement as a prop in the president’s reelection campaign?”

“We are not using federal law enforcement…” Barr tried to respond, before Nadler cut him off and launched into a lengthy closing speech.

“I just want to close with this thought. You really can’t hide behind legal fictions this time Mr. Barr. It’s all out in the open, where the people can see what you’re doing for themselves. The president wants footage for his campaign ads, and you appear to be serving it up to him as ordered,” Nadler claimed. “In most of these cities, the protests had begun to wind down before you marched in and confronted the protesters, and the protesters aren’t mobs. They are mothers and veterans and mayors.”

“In this moment, real leadership will entail deescalation, collaboration, and looking for ways to peaceably resolve our differences. Instead, you use pepper spray and truncheons on American citizens,” he concluded. “You did it here in Washington, you did it in Lafayette Square, you expanded to Portland, and now you are projecting fear and violence nationwide in pursuit of obvious political objectives. Shame on you, Mr. Barr. Shame on you.”

Barr attempted to respond, but Nadler again cut him off, declaring that his time was up.

