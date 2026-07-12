Nancy Mace Immediately Makes Clear She’s Interested in Running for Lindsey Graham’s Senate Seat: ‘I’ll Certainly Take a Look’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) told Fox News on Sunday she is intrigued by the possibility of filling Sen. Lindsey Graham’s (R-SC) seat in the Senate, hours after the 71-year-old Graham died from what his office called a “brief and sudden illness.”

Fox News Live host Mike Emanuel asked Mace if she was “considering running for [Graham’s] seat eventually?”

Mace said she is “stunned and shocked” by Graham’s death and that her immediate “focus is on South Carolina” — but that a Senate campaign was in the back of her head.

“I’m never going to shut the door. I love the state of South Carolina. You only live once, and you know, if the people of South Carolina would like me to serve in that capacity, I’ll certainly take a look at it,” Mace said. “But right now, I just want to focus on him and his legacy.”

Mace’s answer followed Graham’s death late on Saturday night in Washington, D.C. Graham had just returned from a trip to Ukraine on Friday, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was one of the first people to honor Graham after his death was announced.

“Deeply saddened by the news of the passing of United States Senator Lindsey Graham,” Zelensky posted on X. “Lindsey was a true defender of freedom and the values that make our world safer.”

President Donald Trump was also quick to honor his longtime ally.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead!” Trump posted early on Sunday morning. “He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”

Trump followed that up on Sunday afternoon by ordering all American flags to be lowered to half mast until next Saturday.

Earlier in her interview, Mace said she talked to South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster (R) about how to fill Graham’s void until Election Day in November; Mace said she told McMaster he should nominate himself to take over Graham’s seat in the interim.

Watch above.

New: The Mediaite One-Sheet "Newsletter of Newsletters"

Your daily summary and analysis of what the many, many media newsletters are saying and reporting. Subscribe now!