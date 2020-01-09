Fox News judicial analyst Andrew Napolitano revealed on SiriusXM’s The Dan Abrams Show, Thursday, that President Donald Trump stopped consulting with him 14 months ago.

“From not just observing him, but knowing him, and until about 14 months ago being his friend, that’s the way he thinks: ‘Here’s what I have, what are you going to give me for it?'” declared Napolitano on President Trump.

After being asked by show host and Mediaite founder Dan Abrams whether he consulted “with Trump before the 14 month period,” Napolitano replied, “Oh, yes. Yes. I consulted with Trump at length on Neil Gorsuch.

“He asked me to describe the ideal Justice to replace Justice Scalia. Now I argued against a Scalia type, even though Nino was my dear friend. I argued for somebody far more libertarian,” Napolitano recalled. “And at the end of the argument, he looked at me and said, ‘You’re describing yourself,’ and I said, ‘No, Mr. President, I’m not. I’m describing Neil Gorsuch.'”

